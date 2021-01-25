Former Congressman Jim Moran to Moderate The Ethiopian Forum's First Panel Discussion
Former Congressman Jim Moran will moderate The Ethiopian Forum's first panel discussion scheduled for February 2, 2020, at 10.30 AM ESTWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ongoing armed conflict between the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigrai region's government is one of many recent manifestations of the deep-seated animosity that exists between the different political and ethnic factions that make-up the modern Ethiopian state. While there is consensus that deep-seated bitterness exists between the different political and ethnic factions that make up the Ethiopian state, there is no agreement among the noted factions as to the cause of the animosities or how the hostilities could be put to rest.
The Ethiopian Forum comprises three separate panel discussions. Each panel discussion will be held online and will include a panel moderator and two panelists. The panel discussion is aimed at clarifying the root causes of the ongoing political and armed conflict in Ethiopia and will draw out envisioned solutions that will result in peace and prosperity for all Ethiopians. The panel discussion will also seek to identify what role the U.S. should play in Ethiopia and the consequences of the ongoing crisis on regional and U.S. national security.
The Honorable Jim Moran, who Ji, will moderate The Ethiopian Forum's first panel discussion. The Forum's panelists are select leaders from six of the political organizations participating in the upcoming June 5, 2021, Ethiopian general election. The panelists taking part in the first panel discussion are Dr. Merera Gudina, leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), and Mr. Ibrahim Aden, a senior member of the Central Committee of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF).
The Ethiopian Forum is hosted by Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. The Ethiopian Forum advisors are Mr. Michael Stopford, former Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Communications with NATO in Brussels who previously served as Chief of Staff of the UN Office in Geneva and as Director of the UN Washington Office, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Mr. Andrew Eck, and Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Mr. Michael DiRoma, Esq.
For more information and to register for the first panel discussion, please visit: www.theethiopianforum.com
For all inquiries relating to this press release, please contact:
Karl Von Batten
Von Batten-Montague-York. L.C.
karl.vonbatten@montagueyork.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn