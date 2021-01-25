Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Impact of AI on Developing Economies

Listen to the brightest minds in the field of economics and development discuss their latest research and deconstruct global economic trends. IMF Podcasts are also available on digital platforms such as iTunes, SoundCloud and Libsyn, and free to use for broadcasters, educators and institutions. 

January 25, 2021

Will the AI revolution cause a great divergence? (iStock by Getty Images/ PhonlamaiPhoto) Read the study

Artificial intelligence and robots are revolutionizing production processes across the globe, but what countries stand to gain most from these new technologies? Economists Andy Berg and Chris Papageorgiou are coauthors of a new study that suggests the so-called AI revolution may widen the gap between rich and poor countries. Transcript

Read the blog

Andy Berg is a Deputy Director in the Institute for Capacity Development, and Chris Papageorgiou is a Division Chief in the IMF Research Department.

