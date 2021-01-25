Impact of AI on Developing Economies
January 25, 2021
Will the AI revolution cause a great divergence? (iStock by Getty Images/ PhonlamaiPhoto)
Artificial intelligence and robots are revolutionizing production processes across the globe, but what countries stand to gain most from these new technologies? Economists Andy Berg and Chris Papageorgiou are coauthors of a new study that suggests the so-called AI revolution may widen the gap between rich and poor countries. Transcript
Andy Berg is a Deputy Director in the Institute for Capacity Development, and Chris Papageorgiou is a Division Chief in the IMF Research Department.