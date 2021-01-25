Rate-My-Agent.com Announces Top 10 Agents in Brampton for 2020
Vinod Bansal Ranked as No.1 among Brampton Real Estate Agents & No. 38 Ranked as No.1 among Brampton Real Estate Agents (Rate-My-Agent.com)BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinod Bansal of Royal Lepage has been named the top agent in Brampton & no 38 in top 100 Canadian Agents for 2020 by Rate-My-Agent.com. The review site analyzes all the ratings and reviews on the site to compile a list of the Top Real Estate Agents in Brampton & Top 100 Canadian Agents.
“Unlike other agent ranking sites, agents can’t pay to have negative reviews removed or hidden and cannot pay to be included on the list of top-rated agents,” says Rate-My-Agent. The company won't disclose exactly how it verifies reviews “to protect the integrity of the process,” but it says “there have been many attempts by agents to game the system and rankings, which is why we keep our algorithms a closely held secret.” This year the company has started penalizing agents caught cheating. “It’s not fair to the agents who earn their reviews honestly, so we implemented a penalty system.” Some agents have suggested that cheating should be reported to provincial regulators.
Vinod had 33 reviews and a “success ratio” of 100%. Agents are rated on knowledge, professionalism, responsiveness, usefulness of website, value of service, marketing reach and lead generation, and home prep and staging advice.
The list will be published annually based on that year’s verified reviews.
Rate-My-Agent.com is a rating and review website for real estate agents, mortgage brokers, and insurance agents. It’s free for the general public and real estate professionals. The company pledges 50% of profit to worthy causes.
