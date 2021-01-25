Big Tent Nation is Merging with the Bridge Alliance

Brian Clancy joining the Bridge Alliance team as Chief Civic Engagement Officer

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bridge Alliance today announced it is finalizing a formal merger with Big Tent Nation, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the number of citizens working together to address America’s highest stakes economic challenges. Big Tent Nation will help the Bridge Alliance in the areas of civic engagement, maximizing opportunities for collaboration and working to scale the Bridge Alliance’s impact in the space of healing partisan divides.

As part of the merger, Brian Clancy and Caroline Klibanoff from Big Tent Nation will both merge with the Bridge Alliance staff. In his new role, Brian Clancy, former president and founder of Big Tent Nation, will serve as chief civic engagement officer for the Bridge Alliance. Caroline Klibanoff, Big Tent Nation’s former director of communications and social media, will serve as a consultant to the Bridge Alliance by supporting efforts on civic engagement including the annual American Civic Collaboration Awards.

In addition to his role at Big Tent Nation, Clancy serves on the board of directors of the Bridge Alliance. He brings valuable experience in the global economic development community through his work with Accion International and their Center for Financial Inclusion. Previously, Clancy served in the financial services industry where he was the Chief Financial Officer for Fidelity Management and Research Company. He is a graduate of Cornell University and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“I can't imagine a better way to further our civic engagement mission than to fully integrate our efforts with the amazing work currently being done by the Bridge Alliance,” said Brian Clancy. “This merger will allow us to work more closely with the impactful organizations in our network dedicated to protecting our democracy and giving citizens a voice at the table to help peacefully heal our partisan divides.”

“Over the years I’ve been a great admirer of Big Tent Nation’s work and tireless dedication to solving some our nation’s most pressing issues,” said David Nevins, chairman of the board, the Bridge Alliance. “I am honored to merge our organizations and further our collective impact through improved civic engagement, fostering meaningful dialogue and establishing relationships to build trust across our nation’s political differences.”

Big Tent Nation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit initiative that works to increase the number of citizens working together to address America’s highest stakes economic challenges. Big Tent Nation and the Bridge Alliance previously partnered to launch the American Civic Collaboration Awards (The Civvys.)

Now in its fourth year, the Civvys are the first national awards program that highlights best practices in civic collaboration and collective action that put community and nation before party, ideology and narrow interests.

About the Bridge Alliance

The Bridge Alliance is a coalition of more than 100 organizations working together as active stewards of our democratic republic. Bridge Alliance member organizations span the ideological spectrum, but are unified to work efficiently, outside arbitrarily defined political lines. Bridge Alliance member organizations are primarily focused on three broad categories within the Democracy Movement, including civic engagement, campaigns and election process reform, as well as governance and policymaking. For more information, visit: www.bridgealliance.us.

