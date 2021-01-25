Radio and Podcast Media Monitoring -- Every Station Every State Every Podcast

Coast to Coast Radio Media Monitoring Every Station Every State

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Aircheck, a Chicago-based media monitoring service specializing in radio, launched an enhanced content tracking system today capable of cost-effectively searching tens of thousands radio stations and also podcasts. The proprietary system helps PR professionals capture mentions at a scale never available before.

Custom Station Groups Based on Format, Network, or Geography

In contrast to monitoring services that limit coverage to top stations in larger markets, National Aircheck’s new system can monitor virtually any radio station or groups of radio stations in North America along with thousands of podcasts, either on a one-off project basis or as an ongoing service. “Radio has always been an underserviced area of media monitoring,” said Robb Wexler, CEO at National Aircheck, “and since it’s our specialty, we wanted to improve the service options for different types of needs. Doing the exact same thing with podcasts is just a logical extension of our unique capabilities."

Each client can have their own custom list of monitored stations based on any criteria, such as format, affiliation, or geography. This allows users to supplement subscriptions to other platforms, or to access radio monitoring services on an occasional, as-needed basis.

Farm Stations Example

Recently, an agriculture brand wanting to verify coverage had National Aircheck put together a custom group of 70 farm stations across the Midwest and Central states. National Aircheck’s data allowed the agency to know in near real time if their products were mentioned. During a companion radio media tour it also allowed them to know which interviews did not air. As the agency noted, “even though stations were telling me all my interviews had aired, really only half had aired.”

The radio media tour tracking service, branded as RMTracker™, is an all-inclusive, flat-rate service.

New Branding

Along with launching the new system, National Aircheck has overhauled its branding and redesigned their website. The site showcases National Aircheck’s unique services, personality and gives visitors a way to book a 10-minute virtual presentation accompanied by free snacks. They take their snacks seriously.

Company Background

National Aircheck has been in business since 1988, specializing in radio but also offering TV monitoring services. CEO Wexler says the company is proud to say they are not a do-It-yourself service. “There is no platform to access or learn, teach and reteach. We do all the work.”

For more information: Tena Hermance, 248-320-5475 Tena@national-aircheck.com

Website: National-Aircheck.com