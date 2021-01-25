Baker Marquart is now Waymaker
Today, reflecting Baker Marquart’s unique and innovative spirit, the firm starts a new chapter as Waymaker.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2006, the Baker Marquart law firm has built a national reputation as a go-to trial and appellate firm, helping individual and corporate clients navigate complex and evolving legal frameworks in courtrooms around the country. Today, reflecting Baker Marquart’s unique and innovative spirit, the firm starts a new chapter as Waymaker. The firm’s ownership, management and attorneys remain unchanged. In addition to the new name, the firm is proud to introduce a new logo and website.
“Our new name reflects the growth and evolution of the firm,” says Waymaker Partner Ryan Baker, a founder of the firm. “Baker Marquart, now Waymaker, is not about one or two people; we succeed as a collective, often through innovative strategies and arguments formed through active collaboration. Waymaker exemplifies this ethos.”
“Waymaker retains the same core values that have allowed it to grow into the firm it is today, including fierce and passionate advocacy on behalf of our clients,” says Jaime Marquart, another founding partner. “We will continue to seek out opportunities to be at the legal forefront of emerging technologies on behalf of companies around the world.”
Waymaker’s team of experienced and sophisticated litigators have built an international reputation of success, winning trials and appeals throughout the United States. Its clients include start-ups, Fortune 500 companies, and high net-worth individuals. The firm’s trial and appellate practice encompasses antitrust and trade regulation, general business and technology-related litigation, class actions, and intellectual property protection. The firm also assists clients with government investigations and enforcement actions, and defends clients facing criminal prosecution.
Despite the unprecedented challenges presented during the pandemic, Waymaker has continued to grow, recently making two new partners and adding associates. The firm has 16 attorneys and a full complement of support staff.
To learn more, please visit Waymakerlaw.com.
