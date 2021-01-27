Portable Sanitizing Station™ Helps Combat the Spread of COVID-19
The Sanitizing Station is a walkthru unit which implements a 100% natural solution approved by the FDA for environmental infection control.
Just everything about the machine, it just seems so brilliantly designed.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two lockdowns, self-isolation and working from home, Canadians are eager to get back to work, school and social events. With the risk of COVID-19 contamination still very real, many are reluctant to return to public spaces. This new sanitizing station can help to significantly reduce those fears. Sanitizing Station Website.
— Carol Scott - Bigger Pockets Podcast
The Sanitizing Station™ is a sturdily constructed booth which provides a number of top-of-the-line features to help combat the spread of COVID-19. When an individual enters the station, a motion detection sensor is triggered, activating the thermal temperature sensor which provides a contactless fever check. Anyone who has a fever is denied entrance to the facility in which a Sanitizing Station™ is installed. Non-feverish individuals will continue on in the sanitizing process. The individual will take a pre-portioned amount of hand sanitizer from the wall-mounted dispenser. To ensure overall disinfection, an exterior sanitizing mist is sprayed into the station. The mist is an all-natural, non-toxic, FDA approved solution which kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.
This unique disinfection equipment makes it easy to enhance employee and client comfort levels thanks to the assurance that all possible sanitization measures have been undertaken. The Sanitizing Station™ is remarkably portable and can be easily installed almost anywhere. Clients can install a single stand-alone station for entrance and exits into their facilities. Higher traffic facilities can install multiple Sanitizing Stations™ side by side.
When a business installs a Sanitizing Station™ it is telling clients and employees 'we welcome you back, and we take your health and safety very seriously".
Coronavirus has shown us what the future might look like, where viruses and diseases are evolving to spread faster among hosts. A future where viruses can cause country wide lockdowns, loss of business, loss of work and loss of time with our loved ones. The science has shown as the world is more interconnected, as global warming rises, new viruses will travel and old viruses may appear again. The Sanitizing Station™ is a step forward into a future of environmental infection control.
Sanitizing Stations™ are manufactured by the National Safety Health Compliance Commission and are built to last, easy to install and move and are manufactured with high quality materials. It's been featured in ABC, NBC, on the radio and more. Anemoi International is the Authorized Canadian Distributor and we are committed to the future.
