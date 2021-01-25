Route 116 Overnight Lane Closures Needed for Bridge Demolition in Lincoln

As part of the replacement of the Louisquisset Pike Bridge, which carries Route 146 over Route 116 (George Washington Highway) in Lincoln, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close Route 116 at the bridge for five consecutive nights, starting on Sunday, January 31.

The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. RIDOT chose the closure times when traffic is lightest on Route 116. For the first night of demolition work on Sunday only, closures will begin earlier. Route 116 South will be closed at 4 p.m. and Route 116 North reduced to one lane of travel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until the full closure start time.

During the closures, bridge demolition will take place. Motorists should also expect nightly closures of the right lane on Route 145 South at the bridge. While Route 116 is closed, Route 116 North traffic will follow a detour using Route 246 South to Wilbur Road to Great Road to get back to Route 116. Trucks following this detour will need to stay on Route 246 and use the Route 146 North on-ramp at Breakneck Hill Road (Route 123). Those traveling south on Route 116 will be directed to use the Route 146 North on-ramp, reverse direction at the nearby I-295 interchange, and then follow Route 146 South to the Route 116 South exit.

RIDOT's $14.5 million project will completely replace this structurally deficient bridge. The project includes safety improvements with the consolidation of ramps to eliminate the tight weave that exists with ramps spaced too closely together.

The bridge carries approximately 47,000 vehicles per day. Final completion is expected by the end of 2021.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Louisquisset Pike Bridge project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.