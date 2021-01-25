Fun Valentine's Day Art Chocolate Project for Kids On The Sweetest Gig Launches
Kids that land The Sweetest Gig and their younger siblings are invited to submit drawings; and earn a box of chocolate to share with family for Valentine's Day.
Kids that Land The Sweetest Gig; and their younger siblings are invited to participate in a fun collaborative art project, "Our Love Collage." The kids do drawings of things they love, and family earns a box of chocolate to share for Valentine's Day.
According to Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gig, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Kids that land The Sweetest Gig earn meaningful perks to do good deeds!"
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews (in English, French, or Hebrew), and earn meaningful perks to Do Good Deeds (Gift Mom Chocolate or Heal the World with Chocolate). The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com
Summer Camp May Not Be Back...The Sweetest Gig Will Be... Summer 2021!
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program.
Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund 'The Sweetest Gig' so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or 12 Months The Finest Chocolate Delivered to Mom). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
