Armada Power and NRTC Announce Partnership
Armada Power is a transformative technology company that manufactures and incorporates smart technologies into a secure platform.
Companies join forces to extend Armada Power's patented water heater management and thermal storage solutions to rural America.
We are the industry leader in non-invasive load shifting technology that enables co-ops to reduce their costs to serve members and improves reliability as new sources of generation evolve.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armada Power, the industry leader in the delivery of highly secure, scalable, and non-invasive demand management technology, has entered a partnership agreement with NRTC to extend innovative energy-efficient technology to rural America. NRTC’s electric and telecommunications members will have the opportunity to offer Armada Power’s patented water heater management and thermal storage solutions.
— Timothy J. Harper, President, Armada Power
NRTC makes technologies such as smart meters, DERMS platforms, and smart thermostats available throughout communities served by cooperative utilities. Armada Power will expand the NRTC advanced energy technology offerings to include grid control and thermal storage using intelligently managed, grid-connected water heaters.
“NRTC is focused on partnering with cutting-edge providers who can help us fulfill our mission of delivering innovative technology solutions to our members across America. Our collaboration with Armada Power offers our members a noninvasive way to save their members money through demand management,” said Greg Bartolomei, President, Smart Grid Solutions at NRTC. “We are very excited to be able to offer this unique solution from Armada Power.”
Armada Power’s solution includes the proprietary FleetCommander software platform working in conjunction with UL-listed optimizer technology. The combination aggregates individual water heaters into a secure grid resource.
The optimizer installs directly to an electric water heater in just 15 minutes and links to the cloud-based FleetCommander control platform. NRTC-member utilities then perform grid control functions like solar sponging, circuit-level control, and demand-response actions without impacting end-user comfort. In addition, individual households can take advantage of maintenance and energy efficiency savings, a win-win for NRTC’s co-op membership and the co-op’s own members.
“We believe this is a great partnership opportunity with NRTC,” said Armada Power President Timothy J. Harper. “Our solution offers many potential benefits for co-ops. We are the industry leader in non-invasive load shifting technology that enables co-ops to reduce their costs to serve members and improves reliability as new sources of generation evolve. Co-op members will also see benefits like leak detection, maintenance alerts and lower energy bills. We are thrilled to team up with an organization that has a strong reputation for providing innovative technologies to the co-op market and a track record of delivery success.”
About NRTC
NRTC is a member-driven, technology-focused cooperative. Founded in 1986, NRTC supports more than 1,500 rural utilities and affiliates in 48 states. Adhering to the Cooperative Principles created by its members, NRTC’s solutions help its electric and telephone members bring all the advantages of today’s evolving technology to rural America. NRTC’s products and services are developed specifically to meet the needs of rural utilities and their customers, and include integrated smart grid and utility solutions, advanced energy, broadband infrastructure and managed network services, wireless technologies, and programming distribution capabilities for video providers. NRTC is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
About Armada Power
Armada Power is a transformative technology company that manufactures and incorporates smart technologies into a secure platform. This platform optimizes individual devices through secure, real-time, two-way communication into a larger, aggregated, controlled, and responsive grid tool. Armada Power is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Media Contacts
NRTC
Chris Martin
VP of Member & Industry Relations
Email: cmartin@nrtc.coop
Armada Power
Dave Myers
Marketing Manager
Email: dmyers@armadapower.com
David Myers
Armada Power
+1 6149187493
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn