Tech for Good Awards: Nominations open to recognise innovation that drives positive social or environmental change
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new awards programme launched today will recognise and champion the organisations and individuals harnessing technology to achieve social, environmental, humanitarian and other positive contributions to public and planetary good.
The Stack’s inaugural Tech for Good awards, sponsored by enterprise open source software company Red Hat and consultancy Rainmaker Solutions, are open to any business or individual: the only qualification for entry is that the nominated project must have used technology to deliver a tangible good. (Working with partners on award-worthy projects in Columbia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, China? We welcome and can support applications in any language).
Recognition will be awarded across three categories -- startups, medium-sized businesses and large / multinational enterprises -- after judging by an experienced, independent panel, including Charlie Paton, CEO of multiple award-winning sustainability business Seawater Greenhouse; Pamela Chase Dyson, CIO of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, Christina Hammond-Aziz, MD of Rainmaker Solutions; Dr Louise Beaumont, investor and working group chairman, techUK.
Whether it’s a business using geospatial data to fight deforestation, or a laboratory pioneering the use of machine learning to reduce drug development times, The Stack’s team wants to hear about it.
In keeping with the awards’ theme, 25% of all application fees will be donated to the Earth Innovation Institute, a non-profit organisation that works to advance climate-friendly rural development around the world.
“When people talk about technology changing the world, they usually mean delivering improvements to the way we do business,” said Ed Targett, co-founder of The Stack.
“But if 2020 taught us anything, it’s that humanity can achieve remarkable things when we come together to solve challenges that affect us all. That’s why we want to champion the people and organisations who are helping to make the world a better place through technology.
“From climate change to human rights, pollution to education, we want to hear from those who are making a real difference where it’s needed most; whether you are an NGO, entrepreneur, developer, or working on a project led by a technology multinational.”
Earth Innovation Institute chairman Daniel Nepstad added: “We are thrilled to have the support of The Stack’s Tech for Good Awards, which will spotlight groundbreaking projects that leverage technology to solve the single most important challenge confronting our planet.
“As an organization that works directly with communities, governments, and the private sector to build the kind of partnerships needed to protect the world’s tropical forests and stabilize the climate, we know the critical role that technology can play in achieving this goal. We’re excited to see the many innovative ideas we expect to come forward and are grateful to be a part of this campaign.”
The closing deadline for applications is April 30, 2021.
To apply, or nominate a partner, visit https://thestack.technology/the-stack-tech-for-good-awards/
ABOUT THE STACK
The Stack is a new business technology publication that launched in late 2020. Its focus is on digital transformation across industry verticals and it regularly features interviews with leading C-suite figures who are using technology to disrupt business-as-usual. Co-founder Ed Targett has a long-standing interest in environmental issues, ESG innovation, and protecting biodiversity.
ABOUT THE EARTH INNOVATION INSTITUTE
The Earth Innovation Institute works to advance climate-friendly rural development through innovative approaches to sustainable farming, forestry and fisheries in tropical regions around the world. Indigenous peoples and traditional communities are on the frontlines of forest conservation and climate change mitigation. Earth Innovation Institute seeks to better integrate them into climate change mitigation strategies, bringing more benefits to these communities and facilitating greater control over those benefits to meet their needs and aspirations, by promoting partnerships between Indigenous peoples and traditional communities and local governments in tropical forest regions.
