IMC launches the open-ended Active Mortgage Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Mortgage Capital (“IMC”) is pleased to announce the launch of the open-ended Active Mortgage Fund (“AMF”). The AMF was originally launched as a closed-end fund in December of 2016. The AMF was converted from a closed-end fund to an open-ended fund, effective January 1st of this year.



“The Canadian commercial mortgage market continues to be a source of strong risk-adjusted returns,” said John Ho, CEO and CIO of IMC. “Commercial mortgages that are supported by strong loan fundamentals, offer a compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking to enhance portfolio yield. We continue to experience a strong appetite from institutional investors for commercial mortgages to enhance portfolios in a low interest rate environment.”

The AMF is a conservatively managed investment fund, that invests in a well-diversified range of Core and Core+ commercial mortgages. The AMF is for investors looking for a conservatively managed commercial mortgage portfolio, designed to enhance portfolio yields, while controlling portfolio volatility. Like all of IMCs portfolios, the AMF is well diversified by sector, region, and borrower. The primary focus of the fund is to provide investors with a consistent and attractive long-term income stream.

About IMC

IMC is an independently owned investment fund manager and commercial mortgage lender, serving institutional and private wealth clients across Canada. The firm was established in 2009 and has more than $850 million (as of December 31st, 2020) in assets under management. The investment team at IMC has originated and closed more than $12.6 billion of commercial mortgages. The firm invests in all segments of the commercial mortgage market, including Core/Core+, High Yield and CMBS. In addition to fund management and lending activities, IMC has a fully operational commercial mortgage servicing company, rated by Fitch Ratings, with more than $2.2 billion of Canadian commercial mortgages under administration.

For more information about the AMF, please contact:

Bob Fitzpatrick

Managing Director- Senior Relationship Manager

(416) 814-2593

bob.fitzpatrick@imcapital.com

Paul Scholz

Managing Director

(416) 814-2591

paul.scholz@imcapital.com

Disclaimer:

The information contained herein has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not an offer or recommendation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment strategy. This information does not constitute legal, financial, investment or fundraising advice and should not be relied upon as such. Although care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, IMC and AMF, including their respective partners and affiliates, do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein and nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to past or future performance. IMC and AMF, including their respective partners and/or affiliates, disclaim any and all liability relating to this information, including without limitation, any express or implied representation or warranty for statements contained in and omissions from this information.