Ottawa Artist is Nominated for 3 People’s Choice Awards
Arya Landers as Satyavati in Grandsire: The Life of Bheeshma, directed by Bhakti Marg Swami, photo by Hari & Vrindavan Photography
International Actor and Painter is Striving Through the Pandemic Voting has started at Faces Magazine on www.facesmag.ca/awards/OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arya Landers is an international actor and fine arts artist, based out of Ottawa, Ontario, with studios in Toronto and Montreal, and is a co-founder of the Acting Guild Conservatory. Ms. Landers has recently finished touring a performance of “Grandsire: The Life of Bheeshma,” as Queen Satyavati, in India at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. Arya Landers has been nominated for the Actor of the year award, in addition to the two fine arts awards of Painter of the year and Visual Artist of the year, for the 2021 Ottawa Faces Magazine Awards. For more details, visit www.facesmag.ca/awards/
Arya Landers is honoured to announce her artistic nominations, “I am so very humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to represent the artistic community within this beautiful city of Ottawa. I had discovered long ago that the purpose of my life is to tell stories, whether through the medium of live performance, of film, or of the fine arts. Stories help us to understand and to heal ourselves, our fellow neighbours, and fellow humans across the globe. Project by project, I come closer and closer to better comprehending the human condition. I am without adequate words to express my gratitude to my mentors for all their dedication and hard work over the years. To my acting mentors, Shannon Lawson and Kostas Gakis, and to my painting mentors, Yulia Lisitsyna and Mahmoud Fahmi, wholeheartedly, I say thank you. My craft is always for you, my community; may we unceasingly find ways to tell each other’s moving stories. Through storytelling, empathy, compassion, and connection, I believe we will overcome and strive through this pandemic - together.”
Arya Landers is a Russo-Canadian actor who is currently completing her training, in the acting studio of Gemini Award-winning actress, Shannon Lawson. Landers is currently cast in an upcoming American television series called Nova, produced by Luasol Productions in Sacramento, California. The series is in the filming stages of production and Landers will be portraying the character of Clodaugh Rai. The remote filming is occurring amidst the pandemic, with extra precautions being taken to ensure that all provincial covid-19 measure are being strictly followed.
Landers’ passion for the stage was instilled in her, at an early age, with the performances of Sir Peter Ustinov. She first became interested in seriously pursuing the vocation of acting, upon seeing a performance of Tennessee Williams play, “The Glass Menagerie,” at the Gladstone Theatre in High School. Landers then competed in the 2014 Ottawa University’s Shakespeare Competition, where she performed a monologue of Viola’s from Shakepeare’s Twelth Night. Upon graduation, she attended York University to pursue a B.F.A. in theatre. Some of Arya Landers’ lead stage roles have been: Jocasta in “From Antigone to Medea,” directed by Kostas Gakis at Hydrama in Hydra, Greece; Sabah, in “Follow Your Heart,” directed by Armineh Keshishian and Jabbar Al Jabani at the Richmond Hill Centre of Performing Arts in Toronto; and Juror 4 in Rural Root Theatre’s production of “12 Angry Jurors” at the Jack Purcell Centre in Ottawa.
As owner of the art studio, House of Landers, Ms. Landers has been painting artistic works for the last decade focusing the majority of her efforts on commissioned pieces. Her preferred mediums are egg tempra, oil, watercolors, and acrylic paints. Ms. Landers' adoration of pigments and the natural elements define the essence of her works, “Every brush stroke I make unequivocally expresses my passion for life. I am pleased to be able to share with you the breadth of my experiences and my colourful perspective on the world.” Her signature style is storybook realism with whimsical colours and elements. Her latest, original collection will be available for sale in the month of June, where Mrs. Landers plans on hosting a virtual gallery for the works.
To vote, please visit the Faces Magazine website. You will locate the nominations under the Music & Art category, subsection: Actor and Painter, as well as under the Digital & Social Category, subsection: Visual Artist. Voting for the Ottawa Awards has started on January 3rd, 2021 and will continue until January 30st, 2021, until 11:59pm EST. Audience can vote once a day. To learn more about the Arya Landers, visit the official website at www.aryalanders.com. To schedule a performance booking email aryalanders@gmail.com or to schedule a painting commission email theguildhouseoflanders@gmail.com or call at 1-647-300-2792.
