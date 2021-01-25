Social Media Platform Built for People of all Ages Around the World
Built for creative and socially minded people
Social Media built by determination, ingenuity, and resilience. It is packed with preparatory and exclusive technology, mold by pure innovation developed from within for the benefit of users”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrimeHangout, feature rich, extremely user friendly and equipped with step-by-step instructions on how to take advantage of all the platform has to offer is here.
As revealed by its Founder/CEO Dr. Henry I. Balogun, “ www.PrimeHangout.com is a Social Media built by determination, ingenuity, and resilience. It is packed with preparatory and exclusive technology, mold by pure innovation developed from within for the benefit of users.”
As revealed by Dr. Balogun, “It has always been my desire to compete on a large scale, thereby challenge the status quo. I was not unaware of those humongous obstacle, unspeakable cloud of doubt at home and abroad including limited financial access available to people like me. As determined as I was, I could not lean on my own strength. As a child growing up in Ikere Ekiti, Nigeria, my mom instilled in me to never rest on my laurels; to always look forward knowing that ‘with God, all things are possible.’ I was ready and prepared to be ridiculed, possibly lampooned, and make fun of at home by people who are likely to see my effort as doing something not meant for Africans. Somehow, giving up was not an option.”
By the grace of God, www.PrimeHangout.com is here. We are asking you ladies and gentlemen, students and educators, businesspeople, pastors, doctors, engineers, computer specialists, members of the media, politicians, and the public to register to use it. As a communication platform, PrimeHangout allows users to:
1. Respond to social issues happening around them or anywhere around the world
2. Connect with friends and family members without limitation just to encourage and inspire them
3. Use Our video calling App known as “VCap1” to talk to anyone, anywhere One-on-One, in Group, or Share Your Screen or Show Your Screen live to your audience
4. Broadcast your message, religious, business, or political, to thousands or millions of people around the globe instantly
5. Establish Business or expand existing business
6. Use a fantastic technology within PrimeHangout known as "Transparency" designed to Help Students Excel in academic performance
7. Use "sClassified" to find job of interest to you anywhere. Once registered into "sClassified," the App is designed to keep job seekers in the loop as to what is available in their chosen geographical location.
8. Tap into PrimeHangout Music & Video App to upload and categorize your Music and Video, thereby listen to them anywhere
9. Use our Messenger to stay in contact with those important to you or share files, videos, or any image just like you do on "WhatsApp"
There is no doubt we are ready to compete and innovate. Technological development is our watchword. We are not done with development. We are just beginning. If you become a registered user, it would inspire us to excel beyond our wildest dream and possibly inspired a lot of young boys and girls at home and abroad Dr. Balogun emphasized.
PrimeHangout on NBC10 Philadelphia