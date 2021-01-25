Agreement Express Launches Merchant ScanXpress
Multiply processing volumes by supercharging your underwriting and boarding more merchants than ever.VANCOUVER, CANADA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agreement Express, the leading client onboarding platform for financial services, debuted their latest product release, Merchant ScanXpress. This intuitive solution builds on the company's decade of success in onboarding and allows payments incumbents and challengers alike to skyrocket their processing volume.
Merchant ScanXpress is designed for wholesale ISOs, payment facilitators and other rapidly growing payment companies and allows them to exploit emerging opportunities with an unprecedented speed-to-market for an end-to-end merchant acquisition strategy that opens up new channels or territories.
The SaaS solution supercharges a firm’s existing underwriting resources by allowing the expert underwriters to focus their time on the edge case applications while letting intelligent auto-decisioning handle the obvious ones. Out-of-the-box integrations with all leading third party services and a library of 100+ custom configurable scoring rules enable the modular set up of an entire underwriting model in less than ten minutes.
As financial firms look to digital, speed of implementation is becoming a critical differentiator. Agreement Express is answering this demand with Merchant ScanXpress — a solution combining custom risk scorecards and auto-decisioning to scale your underwriting capacity with increasing volumes of applications.
"This is the next generation of our platform’s risk scorecard solution and the first-of-its-kind to answer the unique business needs and challenges of today’s payments firms." Dave O’Brien, CEO of Agreement Express explains, "Merchant ScanXpress is a transformational solution for firms looking to remain competitive and increase processing volumes when onboarding new clients."
Merchant ScanXpress is available now. To learn more about Agreement Express visit: agreementexpress.com
###
Additional Resources:
https://agreementexpress.com/payments/
About Agreement Express
Agreement Express is a SaaS solution that allows payments firms to provide a unique, seamless and secure underwriting and onboarding experience for clients and partners — all of which results in increased levels of merchant acquisition and brand loyalty. The platform includes a proprietary risk scorecard that allows payfacs, acquirers and ISOs to assess merchant risk and underwrite merchant applications automatically and in a matter of minutes. This means that customers are able to acquire a higher volume of the merchants in a shorter amount of time. The platform also allows our clients' customers to set up accounts and onboard merchants quickly and digitally.
Kristy Maurice
Agreement Express
+1 6479309491
email us here