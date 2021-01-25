OutBloom Public Relations offers Project-Based PR Campaigns without Breaking the Budget

OutBloom Public Relations

GLENDALE, CA, US, January 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OutBloom Public Relations, a cyber security focused PR agency announced today that it will be offering project-based PR campaigns, that are customized to an organization’s needs and budget.

“We realize that not everybody would like to commit to a long-term PR retainer. That is why we offer project-based PR campaigns tailored to the newest announcements of your business, such as product launches, new hires, or general company news. We will customize your PR needs to fit your budget without long-term commitments” said Sonia Awan, Principal at OutBloom PR.

With this kind of business model. OutBloom PR hopes to help businesses grow by increasing their brand awareness and visibility by various public relations and media relations activities, that will not only help promote their businesses, but also build reputation through third party validation.

With over 20 years in experience, Sonia Awan, Principal at OutBloom PR has been able to companies reach new heights through targeted media campaigns and positive press coverage. “We offer affordable services by thinking outside the box to create new and unique ways to increase media exposure and brand awareness. We thrive in implementing social and traditional media strategies to help businesses of all sizes reach their target audiences and increase their revenue. We provide the highest quality of service, branding and results.”

For more information, please visit https://outbloompr.net/ or email at contact@outbloompr.net