CARite Offers Industry First – Riskless Way to Buy a Used Car Online: Credit or Down Payment Not Required

Nervous Throwing Down Lots of Cash, or Have ‘Challenged’ Credit, But Want to Buy Online – CARite’s DriveItAway Lets You ‘Pay as You Go’ to Own Your Vehicle

CARite’s unique DriveItAway program combines the best of a vehicle rental, subscription, purchase and lease, all in one...removing all the barriers for credit or down payment challenged customers.” — Mark Horvath

MADISON HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARite the used car sales leader focused on providing better cars, better experience and peace of mind, announces today the launch of its ground breaking new program, to usher in a new level of customer focused satisfaction ahead of all of the new online “disruptors.”

Partnered with DriveItAway, CARite announces the launch of its new “Pay as You Go” subscription offering, that allows anyone to choose, subscribe and drive the vehicle of his or her choice, with a portion of the monthly rental payments applied towards the purchase price, building equity for a no-obligation purchase.

For the first time in the car business, this allows anyone, regardless of credit or down payment, a transparent, easy way to choose a used vehicle and “try it before you buy it,” with the peace of mind of knowing the car chosen is the right one, all the while building down payment for an optional purchase. The ultimate never ending test drive, that builds equity in the vehicle while you use it.

“We studied all the new programs of car sellers in the market today, both traditional and the new ‘app driven’ disruptors, with the sole intent to come up with the best all plans had offer, with none of the drawbacks or hidden requirements,” said Mark Horvath of CARite, “the result, CARite’s unique DriveItAway program combines the best of a vehicle rental, subscription, purchase and lease, all in one...removing all the barriers for credit or down payment challenged customers.”

John F. Possumato, the CEO of DriveItAway notes, “we are incredibly pleased and honored the customer-focused used car industry leaders at CARite have chosen us to enable their revolutionary “Pay as You Go” subscription purchase program and look forward to working with them to roll this out in every market. DriveItAway’s technology and platform is believed to be the first of its kind, allowing for a fully in-app subscription with an option to purchase, giving every customer the ability to choose any used vehicle in inventory, and drive it for as long as he or she desires, with the rental payments applied towards the established purchase price, with the option to buy or return it at any time.”

Possumato adds, “This is truly a revolutionary risk-free way to buy a used car online/in-app, putting the decision-making power back in the hands of the customer, regardless of credit score or down payment. It should usher in a whole new era of used car buying – why would anyone commit to buying the old way again?”

CARite’s new way to buy a used car is currently being launched and available in six CARite locations in Michigan, including stores in Madison Heights, Grand Ledge, Chesterfield, Kalamazoo, Monroe and Ann Arbor. The new program is also available at CARite locations in Indianapolis, Indiana, Memphis, Tennessee, Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Stratford, Connecticut.

For more information call DriveItAway at 203 491 4283 or email info@driveitaway.com.



About CARite

Founded in 2011, CARite is a growing network of car dealerships committed to helping people buy a better pre-owned vehicle, regardless of their credit history. With a wide selection of vehicles, haggle-free pricing and multiple financing options available at each location, customers can shop with true peace of mind. In addition to operating Company-owned stores, CARite also offers select independently owned dealerships the opportunity to partner with them under the CARite brand. For more information, visit CARite.com.



About DriveItAway

DriveItAway is the first national dealer focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive Pas as You Go app-based subscription program. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. For information, please visit email info@driveitaway.com, or visit www.driveitaway.com.



