Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu Releases New Book “King of My Gifts”
Learn to Harness the Power of God-Given TalentsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu is pleased to announce the release of “King of My Gifts,” a book and workbook to guide readers on a journey to find out who they really are and how to harness the power of God-given talents. “King of My Gifts” is a combination of Dr. Jinadu’s human and professional experiences as an advanced psychology professional. Her book's process is not a scientific equation balanced out to a perfect answer. It will provide each reader with a special blueprint ensuring a unique outcome to each individual who completes the journey.
Dr. Jinadu says, “One of the major ways we have been able to help people is by providing simple, and adaptable prompts to guide you with your own personal ‘think tank,’ so to speak. This process is self-paced and self-actualized. Each reader will be able to develop an introspective response to these modules and exercises, while connecting the dots from likes, hobbies to gifts and abilities all the way to your purpose and destiny.”
This book release is coming at a tumultuous time necessary to enact societal global disruption. It encourages the reader to dig deeper and employ entrepreneurial thinking when breaking into their journey of purpose.
Professor Ona C. Miller, EdD, PhD had high praise for the book. She shared that “this book is a real living summation of who Dr. Jinadu is and what she stands for. When you meet her, you experience the embodiment of gratefulness, joy, experience, wisdom and a wealth of knowledge, of which she has so graciously poured into this book.”
ABOUT DR. OYINKANSOLA JINADU
Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu ‘Honeydrops’ is a philanthropist, public speaker, educator, author, entrepreneur, and mother of three boys. She obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology from the University of Lagos in Nigeria. She holds Master of Science in Psychology from the University of Phoenix, Arizona. She completed her Doctoral Degree of Philosophy in Humanities, from the United Graduate College and Seminary International.
For more information visit https://linktr.ee/droj.hdproglobal or connect with Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu on YouTube and Instagram
