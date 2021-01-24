Centrigent and MILHEM DTL Collaborate to Bring Deep Tech Solutions to a Global Footprint
EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrigent and MILHEM DTL Collaborate to Bring Deep Tech Solutions to a Global Footprint
Dubai and Pittsburgh, January 24th, 2021 – MILHEM DTL, a Strategic Advisory firm focusing on Digital Transformation and Leadership Training and Development services, and Centrigent, the UAE’s leading company in Consulting 4.0 and technology solutions, signed a collaboration agreement to bring the expertise from both firms to benefit their clients and their industry.
Centrigent core expertise is integrating new technologies into traditional businesses to achieve better customer experience, higher efficiency and productivity, and improved revenues and margins. MILHEM DTL focusing on mid-size and large Fortune 500 companies offers strategic expertise & Consultancy in various areas such as IoT, Cloud Computing, AI/ML, Cyber Security as well as Digital Twin & Engineering simulation through a great team of consultants and a network of vendor partners in these areas. The two companies, with focus on advanced deep tech solutions and system integration, will support their clients’ digital transformation plans by providing proven and tested platforms, with end to end services from strategy and decision to design and execution.
“The clients will now have all the tools to make the right decisions and implement a completely integrated strategy and implementation plan” said Ray Milhem – MILHEM DTL CEO. “Our Fortune 500 clients have great presence in the Markets that Centrigent operates in and we are very proud to be working with them.
"MILHEM DTL core expertise and network of clients will be of tremendous value to all our major regional customers to make the right decisions and implement strategies that will sustain and grow them in the digital era” said Jay Srage, CEO of Centrigent. “We will focus on bringing AI and Cloud-based platforms to different regions and markets where the need for such platforms have demonstrated to be transformative”
About Centrigent
Centrigent is a UAE-based Consulting 4.0 firm founded to be the trusted advisor to its customer base and a fully integrated extension to its supplier base making it the leading company to drive a bespoke model for accelerating Industry 4.0 and Digital Transformation.
About MILHEM DTL
MILHEM Digital Transformation & Leadership (DTL) is a global strategic advisory firm that assists mid-size and Fortune 500 companies advance their product offerings through key technological partnerships, precision engineering & leadership training.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements including quotations from management. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and could cause actual results to differ from those contained in those statements.
CONTACTS:
Centrigent – Public Relations; +971507021544; Dubai – UAE; https://www.centrigent.com
Lara Jones
Centrigent
+971 507021544
info@centrigent.com