Canadian singer songwriter Erick Beau releases 'I Found Love In You (MJ's song)'

Canadian singer songwriter Erick Beau teams up with Hubert Payne drummer for Little Big Town and Grammy nominee Eric Torres to present 'I Found Love In You"

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian singer songwriter Erick Beau teams up with Hubert Payne, drummer for Little Big Town, Grammy nominee producer Eric Torres and other top Nashville session musicians, like Andy Ellison on steel, to produce his third single “I Found Love In You 9MJ,song)” of his up coming debut album 'What itTakes”.On this country power love song, the guitar sets the pace while being accompanied by a double bass, steel and electric guitar, a piano and the

subtle playing of Hubert Payne on drums and percussion. The emotions shared throughout the lyrics and Erick’s passionate voice makes this song an instant country classic that will be played for years to come!

Wanting to express creatively his feeling to his fiancé M-J, Erick started writing ‘I Found Love In You’ only a few weeks away from their wedding.

Erick finished in time and surprised M-J and their guest with his acoustic performance of this very unique single! Taken off his long-awaited debut album, this is the work of a true artist who has been biding his time to express his music to the world. A lawyer by trade but a true singer songwriter deep down, this is the culmination of many years of lived experience and work to get to his stage. This is why Erick Beau says he “feels how life sounds!”. He shares his true passion with that acquired soul and class that you just can’t teach. Listen to this great single from Erick Beau on his Spotify, Soundcloud and iTunes.