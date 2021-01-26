Industry leaders to speak about Healthy Buildings at uHoo Business Solutions product launch event

A virtual online discussion on Healthy Buildings hosted by uHoo will feature property development and sustainability personalities.

SINGAPORE, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global indoor air quality management company uHoo announced that it will host a virtual online discussion entitled “Take Control of the Future with Green and Healthy Buildings.” This invitational event will be held on Tuesday, February 2 at 10:00 am (GMT+8) and will feature a powerhouse of recognized leaders in property development, architecture, and sustainability.

To introduce its new solutions for business customers, uHoo has gathered industry leaders to present on relevant property and real estate market trends, how building standards are evolving to reflect the disruptions in the environment, and what business leaders can do to create healthy indoor environments and sustain their advantage. To share her insights on leading the development of Menarco Tower, which has earned the distinction of being the Healthiest Building in Southeast Asia and the first and only to be certified Gold in both LEED and WELL is Carmen Jimenez-Ong, CEO and Founder of Menarco Development Corporation. Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific and Principal of HKS Inc Angela Lee will present on trends and developments in green and healthy building trends in Southeast Asia. Angela holds professional certifications from AIA, ACHA, EDAC and LEED.

The virtual event will also feature a panel discussion focusing on the question “Will Healthy Buildings be the norm in built environments in the future?” Distinguished panelists include Jack Noonan, WELL AP, ISIAQ, Vice President for Asia Pacific of International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Jack is a WELL Accredited Professional and a member of the International Society for Indoor Air Quality and the Green Building Council’s Future Green Leaders program. Joining him are Iwan Sunito, Chairman and Group CEO of the Crown Group, a multi-awarded leading property development company; and Raymond Rufino, CEO of NEO Philippines and founder of the Philippine Green Building Council. Iwan led Crown Group through its numerous achievements and prestigious awards including the 2018 Urban Development Institute’s Best Mixed-Use Development for V by Crown Group; 2017 Property Council of Australia’s One of the World’s Best Projects for Infinity by Crown Group; 2017 Master Builders Association Best Residential and Mixed-Use Development for Skye by Crown Group. Raymond leads NEO, the top green office developer in the Philippines with its entire portfolio certified 5 Stars under BERDE (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence). The event will be hosted by Matthias “Greenman” Gelber, voted Greenest man on the planet and Director of Sustainability of Global Sustainability Exchange.

“The current pandemic has underscored the importance and urgency of planning, building, and operating healthy and inclusive built environments. Health and safety are top priorities today and likely in the future,” said Dustin Jefferson Onghanseng, uHoo CEO and co-founder. “Through the insightful discussions, we want attendees to carefully consider the concept of Healthy Buildings not just as a way to comply with standards but as a worthwhile investment that benefits employees, customers, and the environment.”

About uHoo

uHoo is a global air quality management company. Its vision is to help reduce deaths and improve lives and well-being globally through proper air quality management. uHoo was founded by Dustin Jefferson S. Onghanseng and Brian Lin. Both have respiratory conditions and wanted to improve the environmental conditions in which people live, work, and play so sickness and disease can be prevented and health improved.

