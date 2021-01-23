Suspects and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Oak Drive, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in the 1200 block of Oak Drive, Southeast.

At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then assaulted the victim, took property, and then fled the scene.

The suspects and the vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/rVN1KDQT7mk

Anyone who can identify these suspects, and/or this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

