Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of 27th Utah Location in Logan with Fundraiser and Free Car Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on Jan 25 and Free Washes from Jan 27 through Feb 7
While we love growing our brand of car washes in Utah and adding Logan to the list of communities we can serve, our favorite part of what we do, by far, is helping to change lives for the better.”LOGAN, UTAH, USA, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest and fastest-growing car wash chain in Utah, is giving away their best “Lucky Duck” car wash to every customer for 12 days to celebrate the opening of a new location serving Logan and surrounding areas. The free car wash days begin on January 27th and run through February 7th and are only available at the new location. Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “Free Car Washes for a Year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the Grand Opening on January 27th. Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Jason Johnson, CEO
The new car wash is located at 1224 Main Street and is the second Quick Quack Car wash location in Cache County. The other location at 8 South Hwy 165 in Providence opened in 2018.
In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special fundraiser on Monday, January 25th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit Cody Britton and his family. Cody is a combat veteran who served seven tours overseas and suffers from PTSD. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the Grand Opening and receive the Best, or “Lucky Duck” Wash, for free. Quick Quack will be matching donations made by customers during that time.
“We are honored to be able to help a veteran and his family during these challenging times,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “While we love growing our brand of car washes in Utah and adding Logan to the list of communities we can serve, our favorite part of what we do, by far, is helping to change lives for the better.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.
In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than 120 locations in Utah, Arizona, California, Texas, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast and fun. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com. ###
