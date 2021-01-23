Ash Allure Expresses Divinity In ‘Cosmic Love’ & ‘August 27th’
R&B Songstress Ash Allure releases two avant-garde singles in anticipation for her debut album Serenity.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ash Allure is a multi-faceted breath of fresh air in the music industry. The singer, rapper and songwriter is fresh off the release of her new single, “Cosmic Love.” Now she is ready to break into the public consciousness. After finding success on her single, “August 27th,” the Houston,TX native continues to strive and grow her devoted fanbase, “Allurians”, which has grown to 100k over the course of 2020 and is steadily growing in 2021. Her southern upbringing and worldwide escapades has prepared her to leave a lasting impact on the music industry through song and an original sound.
“Cosmic Love” is an ethereal, sultry ballad that represents romanticism and the art of seduction. She paints the picture of what it feels like to lock eyes with an attractive individual who immediately piques your interest, the intimate tension that follows and the anticipation of who will surrender to it first. This is by far her most impressive release to date. It showcases how divine connections are felt instantaneously and rare to come across, and how healing they can be if both parties take heed to it.
This record is a snapshot into how love feels on a euphoric, passionate level when experienced in a divine union. Allure gives listeners a look more into her spiritual energy, and her Piscean take on love and intimacy.
“Cosmic Love” serves as the perfect holdover to her highly anticipated debut album Serenity. You can expect to hear “Cosmic Love” and “August 27th” on her debut project, scheduled to be released in 2021. Until then check out Ash Allure’s latest singles and experience unconditional love personified.
