Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21a500254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/23/21 @ 0439 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Duck Pond Rd/Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Mariah Hallisey

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Derby based state police were called to a residence in Barton after a 911 call was placed stating there was an argument, objects thrown throughout the home, and that someone needed help. Upon VSP arrival, probable cause was developed to believe Mariah Hallisey placed a household member in fear and destroyed property that was not hers. She was placed under arrest, transported to the barracks in Derby, and processed for the above violations. The Honorable Judge Gregory Rainville was contacted at which time court ordered conditions of release were issued. Hallisey is due in court on 1/26/21 @ 1230 for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/25/21 @ 1230

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: none/released

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881