Derby Barracks / Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21a500254
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/23/21 @ 0439 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Duck Pond Rd/Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Mariah Hallisey
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Derby based state police were called to a residence in Barton after a 911 call was placed stating there was an argument, objects thrown throughout the home, and that someone needed help. Upon VSP arrival, probable cause was developed to believe Mariah Hallisey placed a household member in fear and destroyed property that was not hers. She was placed under arrest, transported to the barracks in Derby, and processed for the above violations. The Honorable Judge Gregory Rainville was contacted at which time court ordered conditions of release were issued. Hallisey is due in court on 1/26/21 @ 1230 for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/25/21 @ 1230
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: none/released
MUG SHOT: Y
____________________
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881