SoeWound the innovative wound oxygenation device

How to heal chronic wound faster ?

Wound”
— Ihab Tadros
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DCare Medical Canada introduce SoeWound, a revolutionary new product for the treatment of Chronic and Hard to Heal Wounds.

DCare Medical, managed by Dr Ihab Tadros, are internationally renowned experts in Regenerative Medicine for Limb Salvage and treating Chronic Wounds. They are at the forefront of Innovations and Advances in Wound Healing. SoeWound is manufactured and designed by UK company SOE Health Ltd exclusively for DCare Medical. SOE Health have many years of experience in developing products using their patented Activated Oxygen technology. The two parties join forces in this exciting project.

In Patient Trials, SoeWound has been shown to reduce the bacterial infection at the wound site, and increases the tissue oxygenation. This allows for better and faster healing of these wounds.

Dr. Tadros said “I am amazed at the improvements in my patients when using the SoeWound. This is a revolutionary treatment, and a great addition to the other treatments we use for these hard to heal wounds in our portfolio.” Patient Trials are continuing, and any Doctor or Academic involved in this field are invited to
contact Dr Tadros, and participate in their own Patient Trials.

info@dcareusa.com
www.dcaremedical.ca

Ihab Tadros
Meba Medical ltd. Canada
+1 6047570608
