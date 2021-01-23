NC Guard support during the 59th Presidential Inauguration

The NC National Guard deployed over 300 Soldiers and Airmen to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration. A security force of 300 personnel, members from the 42nd Civil Support Team (CBRN-WMD), and 10 personnel that operated a JISCC (Joint Incident Site Communications Capability).

JISCC – According to Capt. Chelsea Beale, a tactical communications officer assigned to the 105th Engineer Battalion, 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, this is the first time these Soldiers and Airmen have been activated together.

"When we have opportunities to come out and use this equipment, we try to pull different personnel from the state not only to allow them to see a different kind of mission and to get the opportunity to work on state active duty, but also to push that knowledge out so if something like this happens again we're able to pull from different units," Beale said.

Their communications mission included simple rapid tactical communications in the field and the more complex presidential inauguration missions. Although this was their first mission together, they can still quickly set up their equipment, including antennae. On a typical tactical mission, the JISSC team could be ready to provide communications within one to two hours. During more unique missions such as the presidential inauguration during the COVID-19 era, having communications ready could take longer.

Security – NC Guard’s 105th Engineer Battalion, based in Raeford, supported the DC Metro Police at six Metro stations ensuring the stations were safe for pedestrian traffic.

All NC Guard units supporting the inauguration will return to North Carolina by early next week.

At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the Presidential Inauguration.

