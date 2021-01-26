New Athletic Undergarments - Changing the way Women Feel in Spandex.

Danielle wears the ultra luxurious and comfortable High Rise Thong

JIV ATHLETICS offers a luxury line of high performance undergarments for the active modern women, with the benefit of solving cameltoe.

DEL MAR, CA , UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JIV ATHLETICS, an innovative brand of women’s luxury performance undergarments, is pleased to announce that its full line is now available on Verishop, the social commerce platform carrying more than 1,000 lifestyle brands.

Nika Cleaver, Co-founder and President of JIV ATHLETICS, said "U.S. e-commerce sales are expected to reach new heights this year and it’s important for us to partner with like-minded retailers who see the future of digital shopping and consumer behavior. Needless to say, we are thrilled to be one of Verishop’s curated brands as they are setting the tone for the new wave of retail. For example, Verishop’s new social commerce feature, ‘Shop Party’, recreates IRL shopping with friends which allows virtual social shopping through video chat!”

JIV ATHLETICS launched in 2018 by a mother-daughter duo, Nika Cleaver & Tanys Evangelisti. What started out as a passion project solving an uncomfortable topic amongst most women, frontal rise (a.k.a - cameltoe), has now reached the masses and is disrupting the performance undergarment industry. Prior to starting JIV, Nika worked within the marketing department of an active lifestyle brand. With most of her female co-workers wearing spandex leggings, many of them would use cardboard and pantyliners to hide their frontal rise. “This is when the lightbulb went off”, Nika said. “I thought, there has to be something better. Something more comfortable, breathable and luxurious”.

Verishop was founded in 2019 by Imran Khan, former Chief Strategy Officer at Snap Inc., and Cate Khan, former Senior Vice President at Amazon’s Quidsi business. Together they have attracted an exceptional pedigree of talent ranging from Facebook, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Riot Games. The Verishop team has created a social commerce platform that is changing the way you shop. Verishop offers your favorite and emerging brands across women’s and men’s clothing and accessories, makeup, skin care, home decor and more. JIV ATHLETICS has joined the Verishop platform through its new self-service option for approved brands to reach their highly engaged, Millennial and Gen Z customers with more than 1 million shopping sessions a month.



In Verishop’s iOS app, users can discover new products through a personalized, shoppable content feed – from how-to’s and style tips to recipes and editorial images. Or hang out and shop with your friends on Shop Party, a virtual social shopping event through video chat. Users and brand partners who join the Verishop community can create a profile to share ideas by uploading photos and videos, tagging products, saving and sharing curated collections, and following favorite people and brands.

