DONY wholesales masks to the US Medical Supplies in Texas, New Carolina, Missouri, Oregon, New York, New Jersey

DONY is currently focusing on distribution to the US market in Texas, New Carolina, Missouri, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Kentucky, Florida, Virginia, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Illinois,...”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first defense against the threat of the Covid virus is definitely the face masks. However, the markets fluctuating with various kinds of masks lead consumers to be in doubt on which face masks to choose. As an experienced and prestigious face mask supplier, Dony Mask meets all of the global requirements of quality in a face mask.
About Dony Garment Co., Ltd.
Dony garment Co., Ltd. is specialized in producing by order clothes and uniforms for domestic and overseas companies. Dony has been becoming a prestigious wholesale anti-virus face mask supplier in the domestic market of Vietnam.
In addition, Dony is the main supplier for some fashion shops and make a uniform for many companies, Groups all over the world in the international market.
Delivering more than 300,000 masks per day to the domestic market
Every day, Dony delivers more than 300,000 masks to the domestics market. The quantity of face masks is actually large which not all companies or organizations can do.
If Dony produced 300,000 masks a day on average, within a month, the number of face masks put on the market would fall to about 9 million. This can be said to be a huge number.
Despite being produced in large quantity, Dony still guarantees its high quality of face masks such as materials, producing procedures, sterilization, etc.
For example, Dony cloth face masks are produced under the closed procedure Packing - Sealing - Sterilization. Therefore, products meet all of the requirements of high-quality masks.
Dony Mask is also packed in medical packaging and be sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies. E.O gas has the ability to penetrate the tiniest of pathways and destroy all kinds of bacteria and viruses.
Not only in domestic market…
DONY Garment Company is the most outstanding company in Vietnam producing medical face masks and protective clothing in Vietnam which has exported the bulk mask to other countries such as the USA, France, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Macao Malaysia, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Romania, Portugal, Saudi Arabia (KSA), Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain.
DONY Garment Co., Ltd. has researched and manufactured antibacterial cloth face masks under the DONY brand which meets the strict standards of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health and also certified with CE, FDA. Dony has also invested in machinery, equipment to expand production capacity. The mask is fully inspected by the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Research Institute and especially follows Decision 870 of the Ministry of Health on technical guidance on the antibacterial mask.
Dony has exported 10 million Dony antibacterial masks too many countries in the US and Europe which are approaching the mask market in Vietnam. Exporting 10 million antibacterial masks is a great achievement that Dony has gained. And it proves that the quality of face masks from Dony meets all of the requirements of the international market.
Why is Dony Mask the first choice of many people?
Dony Mask becomes prestigious thanks to focusing on improving the quality of face masks every day; certified by many famous domestic and international organizations.
About quality, the company introduced Dony 3-Ply Antibacterial Mask in 2019. Dony Mask is a 3-ply cloth face mask that is produced under the standards that are recommended by the Ministry of Health in Vietnam. Soon after, these masks are increasingly trusted by both domestic and international consumers.
Unlike surgical face masks produced for single-use, the Dony 3-Ply Antibacterial Mask is enhanced with multiple layers of washable antibacterial fabric. As a result, consumers can expect extra protection against droplets, splashes, or even the spread of Coronavirus.
More interestingly, all finished Dony 3-Ply Antibacterial Masks that meet the quality inspection are carefully packaged, E.O sterilized, and sealed with modern machines. Workers hardly involved in this process to avoid injections to the masks from outsides.
Besides the quality, DONY also appreciates that the Dony 3-Ply Antibacterial Masks possess a fit shape and breathable comfort so that consumers can wear them on for the whole day.
For certifications, Dony Mask has already gained various certificates for its quality such as FDA, CE, DGA, and:
● Certification of chemical safety (TUV Reach)
● Certification for Free Export
● Aseptic inspection certificate
● Global Intertek inspection certificate about 100% waterproof (this is a maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.
The company is supplying globally by wholesale, bulk, and branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM):
The Dony Mask is available in a variety of colors and for bulk orders. It has 3-layers of protection that are well-thought-out in design and comfort. These layers filter out dust, germs, and bacteria. The Dony Mask designs are also unisex.
Additionally, Dony provides distribution for B2B purposes and even exclusive partnerships. The company can provide free samples, trial orders, wholesale orders, bulk orders, and custom orders with branding opportunities for logos and labels. Businesses can either use the branding opportunities for use from their employees or create merchandise for their customers or fans to buy
"There are many face mask manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories following the international standard. The reason why we chose a Dony mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system is achieved by our standard target. " - Nicolas Jo - Founder and CEO – JJFT, a fashion, and textile group.
Dony Mask is currently focusing on distribution to the US market in Texas, New Carolina, Missouri, Oregon, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Kentucky, Florida, Virginia, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Illinois, Washington, Minnesota, Purr to Rico, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Colorado, Connecticut, Ohio, Arizona, Alabama, Lowa, Georgia, Indiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Michigan, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas.
