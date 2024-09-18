Diseases Lurking After Floods: Alarming Facts and Solutions from Traditional Medicine

Triều Đông Y Diseases Lurking After Floods Diseases Lurking After Floods 1

Floods and natural disasters leave behind not only devastation but also the seeds of disease.

Hồ CHí MINH, QUậN 7, VIETNAM, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floodwaters carry microorganisms, waste, and debris, causing severe environmental pollution. According to the Ministry of Health, the number of cases of digestive, respiratory, and skin diseases surges after each flood. In 2020, the number of acute diarrhea cases increased by 30%, and skin diseases by 25% compared to the same period the previous year.Traditional medicine, with its wealth of experience, offers effective solutions for preventing and treating diseases during the flood season.I. Digestive Diseases+ Diarrhea:- Cold-Damp: Caused by exposure to cold, symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and aversion to cold. Sa Nhan, Rau Má... are used to warm the middle energizer, dispel cold, and stop diarrhea.- Damp-Heat: Bacterial infection, symptoms include abdominal pain, vomiting, loose stools with a foul smell. Cat Can Cam Lien Thang is used to clear heat and dampness, and stop diarrhea.+ Dysentery:- Damp-Heat: Acute amoebic infection, symptoms include abdominal cramps, bloody mucus in stool. Kho Luyen Dai Hoang is used to clear heat and toxins, cool blood, and stop dysentery.- Cold-Damp: Subacute amoebic dysentery, mucus in stool, less blood. Bat Hoan Kim Chinh Thang is used to warm the middle energizer, dispel cold, strengthen the spleen, and harmonize the stomach.- Toxic: Acute onset, high fever, bloody stool. Bach Dau Ong Thang is used to clear heat and toxins, cool blood, and stop bleeding.II. Respiratory Diseases- Wind-Cold: Bronchitis, asthma, cough, white phlegm, aversion to cold. Hanh To Tan is used to disperse wind and cold, and relieve cough.- Wind-Heat: Sore throat, cough, yellow phlegm, fever, headache. Tang Hanh Thang is used to disperse wind and clear heat, and relieve cough.- Dryness: Dry cough, dry nose and throat, fever. Thanh Tao Cuu Phe Thang is used to clear dryness, moisten the lungs, and relieve cough.III. Skin Diseases- Dermatitis, itching: Kinh Gioi, Phong Phong, Bac Ha... are used to disperse wind, clear heat, and detoxify.- Hives, boils: Kim Ngan Hoa, Bo Cong Anh, Sai Dat... are used to clear heat and detoxify, and reduce inflammation.- Eczema, psoriasis: Bach Thuoc, Sinh Dia, Ha Thu O... are used to nourish blood, moisten dryness, and disperse wind.In addition to oral medication, traditional medicine also offers topical remedies such as poultices, soaks, and washes to relieve symptoms and support treatment.Note:- Early treatment: Seek medical attention at the first sign of illness for timely diagnosis and treatment to avoid complications.- Environmental hygiene: After floods, clean up and disinfect water sources, ensure food safety to prevent diseases.- Boost immunity: A nutritious diet and regular exercise help strengthen the body and fight off diseases.- Traditional medicine, with its harmonious combination of humans and nature, is a solid "shield" protecting community health against the dangers of floods.Share this information with your family and friends to protect your health during the rainy season!

