Notice of Funding Availability - 2021 Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant

DOEE's Office of Urban Agriculture (OUA) seeks eligible applicants to build the capacity of new and existing urban farms in the District of Columbia through infrastructure improvements. Funds in the amount of $118,052 are available for this project, in individual grants up to $25,000. This grant aims to advance sustainable urban agriculture and farming operations, particularly for the benefit of socially disadvantaged farmers.

Beginning January 22, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

- Download from the attachments section below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2026-USA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 1, 2021, at 11:59 pm. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected] with a time stamp before the due date and time.

There will be two information sessions. (A "waiting room" will be in place for admission, please be patient with facilitators.)

1. January 26, 2021, 6:00 pm. Conference Number: 866-459-6055. Participant Code: 9112782

WebEx Access >> Meeting access code: 180 112 5239 Meeting Password: UDqDmMpm85

2. February 4, 2021. 6:00pm Conference Number: 866-459-6055. Participant Code: 9112782

WebEx Access >> Meeting access code: 180 014 9478 Meeting password: Eup2wfWmA37

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].