Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,390 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Funding Availability - RiverSmart Schools Small-Scale Schoolyard Conservation and Teacher Training Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to help control, prevent, and remediate nonpoint sources of polluted runoff to District waters and the Chesapeake Bay by funding small-scale schoolyard conservation projects and training teachers to use these new schoolyard assets. The program also seeks to engage, educate, and empower District residents to become stewards of the District's waters and the Chesapeake Bay. The amount available for the project is approximately $65,000 for a 24-month period.

Beginning January 22, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

- Download from the attachments section below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2107- WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 5, 2021, at 11:59 pm. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
  • Faith-based organizations; and
  • Universities/educational institutions.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

You just read:

Notice of Funding Availability - RiverSmart Schools Small-Scale Schoolyard Conservation and Teacher Training Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.