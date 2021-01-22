Notice of Funding Availability - RiverSmart Schools Small-Scale Schoolyard Conservation and Teacher Training Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to help control, prevent, and remediate nonpoint sources of polluted runoff to District waters and the Chesapeake Bay by funding small-scale schoolyard conservation projects and training teachers to use these new schoolyard assets. The program also seeks to engage, educate, and empower District residents to become stewards of the District's waters and the Chesapeake Bay. The amount available for the project is approximately $65,000 for a 24-month period.

Beginning January 22, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below. A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

- Download from the attachments section below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2107- WPD” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is March 5, 2021, at 11:59 pm. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations; and

Universities/educational institutions.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].