Notice of Funding Availability - Energy Efficiency Enterprises DC

DOEE seeks eligible entities to submit an application to support new and existing energy efficiency enterprises to meet the District’s Energy Conservation Code (ECC) requirements in residential buildings. The grantee will develop and deliver industry specific training and provide capacity building and business development support to small enterprises that will enable them to deliver increasingly higher levels of energy performance in District homes.

Beginning January 22, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

- Download from the attachments below.

- Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFP 2021-2106-USA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is February 22, 2021.  The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.  E-mail the completed application to [email protected]

Eligibility: All the listed institutions below may apply for these grants: 

  • Nonprofit organizations, with an IRS 501(c)(3)or 501(c)(4) determinations; 
  • Universities/educational institutions; and 
  • Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

