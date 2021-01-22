When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 22, 2021 FDA Publish Date: January 22, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Spoilage Company Name: House-Autry Mills, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

House-Autry Mills, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 9 oz. House-Autry Tartar Sauce (60013) with the following Best By dates: BB 08182021, BB 08232021, BB 09162021, BB 09172021, BB 09182021 and BB 09212021 as a precaution, due to the company’s co-manufacturer's verification of spoilage associated with the product. Several factors cause food spoilage, making items unsuitable for consumption. Light, oxygen, heat, humidity, temperature and spoilage bacteria can all affect both safety and quality of perishable foods. When subject to these factors, foods will gradually decline.

Samples have been issued to two separate laboratories for confirmation testing, but the company has decided to recall products produced from the specific lot received from the co-manufacturer to reduce any risk to our consumers.

The product was distributed between December 15, 2020 and January 18, 2021. The products are packaged in 9 oz. clear plastic bottles and sold to distribution centers in the following states: South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Ohio.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The following products are affected by the recall:

Product Name: House-Autry Tartar Sauce – 9 oz. bottle

UPC: 0 73484-60013 4

BB 08182021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) BB 08232021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) BB 09162021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) BB 09172021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) BB 09182021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) BB 09212021 (located on the top portion of the bottle)

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to discontinue use and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling 1-800-849-0802, 8am-5pm EST daily, or by emailing Retail@House-Autry.com.

To learn more about House-Autry Mills, please visit house-autry.com.

About House-Autry Mills

Founded in 1812 and based in Four Oaks, N.C., House-Autry Mills is a producer of stone- ground grits, chicken and seafood breaders, corn meal, and hushpuppy, biscuit and corn bread mixes available at more than 13,000 grocery stores in 37 states. The company has produced innovative products for more than 200 years and offers nearly three-dozen classic Southern products. For more information, please visit www.house-autry.com.