HDOT NEWS RELEASE: OAHU LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JAN. 23 – JAN. 29, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 22, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA TO KEEHI

Roving single lane closure in both directions of the H-1 Freeway between the Kahuapaani Overpass and the Nimitz Highway offramp on Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Thursday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacements.

2) EWA

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kualakai Parkway underpass and the Wakea Street overpass on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday night, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for punch list work and landscape maintenance.

3) EWA (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kualakai Parkway underpass and the Wakea Street overpass on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday night, Jan. 29, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for signage work.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Nimitz Highway/Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure on the eastbound Airport offramp (Exit 16) to Paiea Street/Aolele Street on Friday, Jan. 22, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two lane closure on the Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

The Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

7) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Keehi Interchange on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

8) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Ward Avenue and Pali Highway overpass on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., for construction work.

9) KAIMUKI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Three left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Koko Head Avenue overpass and the Waialae Interchange on Sunday night, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for surface treatment work.

The westbound 11 th Avenue onramp will be closed.

Avenue onramp will be closed. The westbound Waialae Avenue offramp will be closed.

The westbound 5th Avenue onramp will be closed.

10) KAIMUKI

Roving single lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and King Street offramp (Exit 25A) on Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work. Ramps may be closed intermittently.

11) KAIMUKI

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Kapiolani Interchange and Ainakoa Avenue on Monday, Jan.25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The speed limit in this area is reduced to 40 mph during closure hours.

12) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane shift on the westbound H-1 Freeway offramp to Farrington Highway on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for grinding and profiling of the ramp. Ramp will remain open during the closure.

13) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Pearl City Interchange on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 28, from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail repairs.

14) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND WORK)

Full closure of Kamehameha Highway offramp from the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for electrical repairs.

15) PEARL CITY TO AIEA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the H-1/H-2 Merge and the Waimalu Exit on Sunday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 6:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

16) SALT LAKE

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Kahuapaani Street overpass and Nimitz Highway on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for sign replacements.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI

Right lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Meheula Parkway overpass on Monday, Jan. 25, through Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

2) MILILANI TO WAHIAWA

Roving single lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between the H-1/H-2 Merge and the Wahiawa Exit on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

— H-201 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Left lane closure on the H-201 Freeway in the westbound direction in between the Kahuapaani Street Overpass and the vicinity of the Halawa Interchange on Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Roving single lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions between the Halekou Interchange and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for street sweeping.

2) KANEOHE

Closure of the shoulders of the H-3 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Halekou Interchange on Monday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for maintenance of stormwater devices.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) WAIANAE (24/7 CLOSURE + CONTRAFLOW)

The eastbound shoulder and right lane of Farrington Highway (Route 93) between Maipalaoa Road and St. John’s Road will remain closed over a 24-hour period, seven days a week for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project.

Contraflow of the middle lane to support the morning and afternoon commutes operates Monday through Friday. For the morning commute there are two lanes going eastbound and one lane going westbound. For the afternoon commute the middle lane is switched over to provide two lanes westbound and one eastbound lane. On weekends and holidays the middle lane is set in the eastbound direction.

2) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Maipalaoa Road on Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for demolition work.

3) WAIANAE (NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in both directions between Pohakunui Avenue and Piliokahi Avenue on Monday night, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for restriping work.

4) WAIANAE

Lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Kili Drive on Tuesday night, Jan. 26, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

5) MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 930) in both directions between Dillingham Airfield and Kaukonahua Road on Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal.

6) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday night, Jan. 26, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

7) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be closed as needed on Farrington Highway (Route 7101) in both directions between Fort Weaver Road and the H-1 Freeway Overpass (near Leeward Community College), on Sunday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 29, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTES 83) —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for the installation of raised pavement markers.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) AINA HAINA (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in the westbound direction between Kaimoku Place and Wailupe Beach Park on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) HAWAII KAI

Alternating single lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Moomuku Place and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for sewer repairs.

3) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions in the vicinity of Ulukahiki Street on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for restriping work and litter removal.

4) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) WAIMANALO

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway (Route 61) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Oluolu Street on Wednesday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pole replacements.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 80/83/99) —

1) HAUULA

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Pokiwai Place and Puhuli Place on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

2) WAIMEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction between Iliohu Place and Waimea Valley Road on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) KAHALUU

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Waihee Road on Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pole replacement.

4) KALIHI (24/7 CLOSURE)

Kamehameha Highway between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be reduced to one westbound and one eastbound lane 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for The Rail. Other adjustments to the area include:

No left turns from Kamehameha Highway will be allowed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Driveway and Business access will be maintained.

The H-1 eastbound off-ramp to Dillingham Blvd. will be reduced to one lane. Middle Street southbound left turn reduced to single turn lane.

The sidewalk on the makai side of Dillingham Boulevard between Puuhale Road and Mokauea Street will be closed 24/7 with pedestrians rerouted to the mauka sidewalk.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) WAIMEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Waimea Bay Beach Park and Kapuhi Street on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

6) LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Pakelo Place and Aakahi Gulch on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for walkway repairs.

7) KAHUKU TO KAAAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 83) in both directions between Malaekahana Valley and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for utility line maintenance.

8) KUALOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving single lane closure on Kamehemeha Highway in both directions between Kualoa Regional Park and Johnson Road on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

8) PEARL CITY

Right lane closed on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for waterline work.

9) PEARL CITY

Lanes shifted on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Kuala Street and Waihona Street on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for punch list work.

10) SALT LAKE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions between Center Drive and Nimitz Highway on Sunday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 29, over a 24-hour period, for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

11) SALT LAKE Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and Ford Island Boulevard on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

12) WAIPAHU Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway (Route 99) in both directions in the vicinity of Waipahu Street on Monday, Jan. 25, through Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 63) —

1) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the eastbound direction between Wilson Tunnel and Kamehameha Highway on Wednesday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., for survey work.

2) NUUANU

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway (Route 63) in the westbound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Valley View Drive on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway onramp at the Keehi Interchange on Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in both directions in the vicinity of Sumner Street on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Sand Island Access Road and Lagoon Drive on Sunday night, Jan. 24, through Friday morning, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and motorists will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the eastbound direction between Aolele Street and Elliott Street on Monday night, Jan. 25, through Friday morning, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

5) PEARL HARBOR

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the southbound direction between South Avenue and Omalley Street on Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Thursday, Jan. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for utility work.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Friday, Jan. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

2) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Akamu Place and Nuuanu Pali Drive on Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintaining sidewalk gateways.

3) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the northbound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Auloa Road on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

4) NUUANU

Lane closure on the Pali Highway in the southbound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and Auloa Road on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for resurfacing work.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Roving lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in both directions between Kalakaua Avenue and Alakea Street on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., for street sweeping work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two left lanes closed on Ala Moana Boulevard (Route 92) in both directions between Piikoi Street and Atkinson Drive on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for striping work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Nanamoana Street and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for grass trimming and litter removal.

— KAPOLEI PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Left lane closure on Kapolei Parkway in both between Renton Road and Kolowaka Drive on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for median reconstruction for the Leeward Bikeway.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) EWA

Kualakai Parkway between Farrington Highway and Keahumoa Parkway is City Maintained State Highway.

Lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Keahumoa Parkway and Farrington Highway on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the rail.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Lagoon Drive in the northbound direction between Aolele Street and Waiwai Loop on Monday night, Jan. 25, through Friday morning, Jan. 29, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for The Rail work.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Mikioi Place on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for erosion prevention work.

— KAILUA ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kailua Road in both directions between Hamakua Drive and Kalanianaole Highway on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for litter removal and grass trimming.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Alternating lane closure on Puuloa Road in the southbound direction between Lippia Loop and Nye Circle on Thursday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for underground utility work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in the northbound direction between Auiki Street and Puuhale Road on Monday, Jan. 25, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Aolele Street in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport toll booths on Monday night, Jan. 25, through Friday morning, Jan. 29, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Motorists will be detoured to Rodgers Street.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Intermittent lane closure on Aolele Street in both directions between Aolewa Place and Paiea Street on Sunday night, Jan. 24, through Friday morning, Jan. 29, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be detoured.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299

— LILIHA STREET —

1) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Liliha Street in the northbound direction between Vineyard Boulevard and the H-1 Freeway on Friday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for pole replacement work.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on Olomea Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Houghtailing Street on Sunday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 29, over a 24-hour period, for sewer work. The left turn lane onto Houghtailing Street will be closed over a 24-hour period.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Ualena Street nightly Sunday night, Jan. 24, through Friday morning, Jan. 29, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail. Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured and on street parking will not be allowed.

One-way traffic in the westbound direction will take place daily, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

See HART website (https://www.honolulutransit.org/inform/traffic) for additional information or call the rail hotline (808) 566-2299