Night closures for Hanapepe River Bridge Project scheduled to begin Feb. 8

Posted on Jan 22, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HANAPEPE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents of scheduled nightly closures of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Hana Road and Moi Road from Monday evening, Feb. 8 through Friday morning, Feb. 12 as part of the Hanapepe River Bridge project. The full closures, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., are necessary to set the middle girders for support of the permanent bridge deck.

Local traffic along Route 50 will be detoured via Hanapepe Road (eastbound) and Hana Road (westbound). Traffic control signs and flaggers will be present to guide road users through the construction zone. Emergency vehicles will have full access to cross the bridge if needed during the closures. A flagger will also be posted on each side of the one-lane bridge on Hanapepe Road to control traffic flow across that bridge. Please see a detour route map below.

All work is weather permitting. For those interested in receiving notice of scheduled lane closures and other public notices from HDOT, you can sign up at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new.

