Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Right to Life Day

January 22, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) –Governor Mike Dunleavy today issued a proclamation declaring January 22, 2021 as “Right to Life Day” in Alaska.

WHEREAS, this year marks 48 years since the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, and we join with many in our nation and our state to mourn promise and futures lost; and

WHEREAS, as a state, we must resolve to protect innocent human life at every stage. As Governor, I am committed to the promise made in our Declaration of Independence to protect Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. I will remain firm in defending the sacredness of human life at all stages, and will continue to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves; and

WHEREAS, we must do everything we are called to protect the sanctity of life for the most vulnerable and defenseless among us. As every one of us, born or unborn, poor, disabled, elderly, etc. have inherent value. No life is without value or unimportant; the rights of everyone must be safeguarded; and

WHEREAS, I commend pro-life Alaskans who volunteer to help prevent the deaths of unborn children. For many years, courageous and faithful citizens, from all walks of life, have extended a helping hand to all those expectant parents experiencing an unplanned pregnancy; and

WHEREAS, for decades our fellow Alaskans have stepped forward as volunteers, as neighbors, and as parents adopting babies and children. Alaskans are prepared to stand in the gap to save every child; and

WHEREAS, I respectfully encourage all Alaskans to care for women with unplanned or unwanted pregnancies, to support adoption and foster care, and to ensure that every child can be raised to live the productive life they choose.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim January 22, 2021 as:

Right to Life Day

in Alaska, and I encourage every Alaskan to consider the loss of laughter, of tears, and of life itself of the generations lost through abortion.

Click here for the Governor’s proclamation. Click here for the signed proclamation.

###