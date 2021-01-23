Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department Extends Timeline for Request for Input Related to the Comprehensive Energy Plan

The Department of Public Service (PSD) has announced an extension for public input on the first phase of the Vermont Comprehensive Energy Plan (CEP) update. In December, the PSD posted a Request for Input (RFI) on specific questions related to key policy and technology pathways that should be considered in the CEP to help meet Vermont’s energy and emissions goals and requirements. The RFI is available on the PSD website

To provide more opportunity to hear from Vermonters, responses to the Request for Input will now be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on February 15, 2020.

For more information, please see the Press Release regarding the timeline extension, or visit the Department's 2022 CEP webpage.  

 

