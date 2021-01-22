Stunning Coastal Architectural Masterpiece to Auction via Concierge Auctions with Welchman Real Estate Group

This state-of-the-art estate sits at the highest elevation in Little Compton, designed to soak in the incredible coastal countryside surrounding it. Built to entertain, the stately grand pavilion entrance with custom cast entry steps and manicured two-acre parcel will impress from first sight. Admire the floor to ceiling glass that connects the living and dining areas to the terrace and pavilion, creating a seamless indoors-to-out flow, ideal for hosting any size party. Deeded access to a private beach and miles of coastline wait to be explored just outside your front door. Retire to the secluded sleeping quarters, including the master suite with massive two-story curtainwall windows.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brutaliste sur Mer, a state-of-the-art estate that sits at the highest elevation in Little Compton, Rhode Island, will auction this June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Renee Welchman of Welchman Real Estate Group. Currently listed for $7.85 million with, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. However, should someone want to snap up the property ahead of the scheduled auction date, it is available for sale with a Buy Now price of $5.95M. Bidding is scheduled to be held on June 8–15 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m extremely excited to be taking my property to auction with Concierge Auctions,” stated Domenic Carcieri, seller. “It was clear to me that their superior database and marketing platform put the firm ahead of all other options—especially in a climate where a time-certain sale gives me the opportunity to move on to other projects on my timeline.”

Built to entertain, the stately grand pavilion entrance with custom cast entry steps and manicured two-acre parcel will impress from first sight. Admire the floor to ceiling glass that connects the living and dining areas to the terrace and pavilion, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, ideal for hosting any size party. The flawless gourmet kitchen boasts Viking/Subzero professional designer appliances, window walls, and Carrara marble countertops. Every room features its own unique view of the ocean, with custom floor to ceiling windows to invite the stunning scenery indoors, while deeded access to a private beach and miles of coastline beckons. Additional features include clear vertical grain Douglas fir and quarter-sawn white oak hardwood flooring; royal purple slate roofing with copper flashing; custom finishes with luxurious materials; a six-seat theater with luxury powered theater seating; and spectacular rooftop deck—all just three miles to the Commons in Little Compton, an hour to Boston, and three hours from New York City.

“Brutaliste sur Mer, located along the shores of New England’s “Hidden Gem” community, Little Compton is an incredible example of architecture with a style reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright, offering 270-degree views of the coast,” stated Welchman. “The attention to detail in this estate is impeccable—everything has been thought of and designed for. It truly is a must-see.”

Little Compton is a quiet and unspoiled coastal town that takes pride in its rich history and vibrant tight-knit community. It boasts New England’s oldest-operating winery, Sakonnet Vineyard, and works hard to preserve the natural beauty of the peninsula. The Commons, the hub of Little Compton, is only three miles away. Private dining, golf, and tennis clubs along the seaside are in close proximity, such as Sakonnet Golf & Tennis Club that boasts 18 ocean view holes. Miles of coastal beaches and stonewall-lined roads beg to be wandered, including Lloyd’s Beach, a private beach for Little Compton residents that offers gorgeous views of the Sakonnet Lighthouse, and South Shore Beach, renowned for its surf. Rural living does not sacrifice the convenience of nearby bigger cities.

Brutaliste sur Mer is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

