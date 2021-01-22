Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,346 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Executive Orders to Address Economic Crisis, Protect Federal Employees

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Joe Biden signed executive orders to address the economic consequences of COVID-19 and to protect federal employees:

"Building on the immediate steps he has taken in the two days since he took office, I applaud President Biden for signing an executive order today that will help the most vulnerable Americans get through the economic crisis that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.  I look forward to working with the White House and my colleagues in Congress as we follow the President’s executive actions with legislative action to help Americans make it through this time of economic difficulty and emerge on the other end of it ready to seize opportunities and get ahead.   "In addition, the President signed an order today restoring critical protections to those serving the American people in our federal workforce.  This begins the process of reversing the Trump Administration's all-out assault on federal employees, and I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to ensure that those who signed up to serve our country know that the people they work for - the American people - value their contributions."   

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Executive Orders to Address Economic Crisis, Protect Federal Employees

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.