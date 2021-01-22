Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Executive Orders to Address Economic Crisis, Protect Federal Employees

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Joe Biden signed executive orders to address the economic consequences of COVID-19

and to protect federal employees :

"Building on the immediate steps he has taken in the two days since he took office, I applaud President Biden for signing an executive order today that will help the most vulnerable Americans get through the economic crisis that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working with the White House and my colleagues in Congress as we follow the President’s executive actions with legislative action to help Americans make it through this time of economic difficulty and emerge on the other end of it ready to seize opportunities and get ahead. "In addition, the President signed an order today restoring critical protections to those serving the American people in our federal workforce. This begins the process of reversing the Trump Administration's all-out assault on federal employees, and I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to ensure that those who signed up to serve our country know that the people they work for - the American people - value their contributions."