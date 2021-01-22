PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in Southeast Wisconsin
Experienced Home Inspector Professionals Chad Imme and Wendy Kurkowski bring drywall repair franchise to Waukesha CountyWAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Imme and his fiancé Wendy Kurkowski both have experience in home inspection and customer service running and selling a franchise. Now, they are turning their focus towards something different in a related field as they open a new PatchMaster franchise in Southeastern Wisconsin this month.
They are opening a specialty drywall repair business PatchMaster, a fast-growing concept sweeping the nation. This is the first PatchMaster location in Wisconsin.
“Customer service is very important to us,” said Imme, the primary owner. “We feel it’s become a lost art, however we know the importance of giving each and every client friendly and personal attention and letting them know that they will always have direct access to us. If there is a problem we will correct it.”
Imme has experience running a home inspection business before joining PatchMaster as a franchisee. Kurkowski focused on the sales, marketing, and customer service components of their previous venture and will continue to do the same with PatchMaster. As they expand, they’re dedicated to hiring experienced and highly skilled technicians at their franchising location.
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.
PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
“Before deciding on PatchMaster, we researched a lot of franchises; I mean a lot!” said Kurkowski. “We chose PatchMaster because drywall is not only essential in every community, but we felt this was a niche that had been underserviced in our area.”
Currently, PatchMaster has more than 43 franchises signed in 77 territories with 26 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has opportunities for growth across Canada and the United States. The PatchMaster franchise system encourages military veterans to join its franchise, offering a 15 percent discount off the initial franchise fee to qualified applicants.
“We’re thrilled to have Chad and Wendy on board with us to bring PatchMaster to Southeastern Wisconsin,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “We love welcoming franchise owners who are determined and hard workers. Chad told me that every minor detail sticks out to him like a sore thumb, and there’s no doubt in my mind that his attentiveness to detail will really shine through working with us. We can’t wait to witness Chad and Wendy grow in their community.”
Imme and Kurkowski plan on being very active as members of their local Chamber of Commerce’s as well as the Waukesha County Business Alliance. In their limited freetime, they really just enjoy spending time with friends and family.
PatchMaster Southeastern Wisconsin will cover all of Waukesha County as well as western Racine and Kenosha Counties. They will also have parts of Walworth and Jefferson County. The territory includes the cities of Waukesha, Brookfield, Pewaukee, New Berlin, Muskego, Waterford, Lake Geneva, Delafield, Menomonee Falls and Oconomowoc among others.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $19,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is a low-cost franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit Patchmaster.com.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster already has more than 43 franchises signed in 77 territories with 26 franchises opened and operating. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit http://patchmaster.com or call 1-844-PATCHMASTER to learn more.
