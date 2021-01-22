ARLINGTON FAMILY MAN WINS $1 million FROM WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY DURING EPIC MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT RUN

Husband stops at Jackpot Food Mart, buys ticket just one number shy of the jackpot; will pay for daughter’s wedding and family projects

Olympia, Wash. (January 21, 2021) – As the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow close to $1 billion, a local Arlington family man joined in on the excitement. He bought two Mega Millions tickets from the Jackpot Food Mart in Marysville, one of which turned out to be a $1 million winner.

With the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever up for grabs, the winner was very excited to purchase the tickets since he only plays when the jackpots are really high. He doesn’t play the lottery very often and has only on small prizes of $10 or less. Needless to say, the winner was completely surprised when he realized he had all five of the correct numbers and just missed out on the Mega Ball.

“The funny thing is I actually bought two tickets. The first ticket only won $4, so I wasn’t expecting anything special when I checked the numbers for my second ticket,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it! I had to check my numbers three times to make sure I had won.”

The winner has been an Arlington resident for the past six years and is a Machinist at Boeing. He enjoys working in the yard, playing the drums and bass, and spending time with his family. He purchased the winning ticket at the Jackpot Food Mart located at 6031 47th Avenue NE in Marysville.

After realizing he won big, the $1 million dollar winner spent the day with his family and took them out to dinner. He plans to use the winnings to pay for his daughter’s wedding and a new car, overdue renovation projects on their house, and to spruce up the backyard.

Mega Millions is a national lottery game. Each play is $2. Players pick five numbers between one and 70 and one Mega Ball number between one and 25. Alternatively, players may use Quick Pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With nine winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.

