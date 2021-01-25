AWS Machine Learning Specialty Course

The AWS Certified Machine Learning - Specialty certification is intended for individuals who perform a development or data science role.

AWS Machine Learning Specialty Online Course

The Machine Learning market is expected to reach USD $8.81 Billion by 2022, at a growth rate of 44.1-per cent, indicating the increased adoption of Machine Learning among companies. From 2020, the demand for Machine Learning engineers is expected to grow by 60-per cent.

Key Features of Machine Learning Training

- 30+ hands-on exercises

- Real-life industry projects

- Dedicated mentoring sessions from industry experts

- 32 hours consisting of theory + 20 hours Programming Assignments

Schedule:

Date & Time:

Note: All sessions are on Weekends

13th February, 1 PM to 5 PM

14th February, 1 PM to 5 PM

20th February, 1 PM to 5 PM

21st February, 1 PM to 5 PM

27th February, 1 PM to 5 PM

28th February, 1 PM to 5 PM

6th March, 1 PM to 5 PM

7th March, 1 PM to 5 PM

Download Course Curriculum: https://bit.ly/38x9e1f

Highlights of the workshop:

- Refreshing Basics (8 Hours)

- Data Engineering in AWS (8 Hours)

- Data Analysis in AWS (2 Hours)

- Modeling in AWS (2 Hours)

- Artificial Intelligence in AWS (1 Hour)

- Machine Learning in Amazon SageMaker (10 Hours)

- Monitoring & Watching (1 Hour)