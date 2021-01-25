AWS Machine Learning Specialty Online Course
The AWS Certified Machine Learning - Specialty certification is intended for individuals who perform a development or data science role.
The Machine Learning market is expected to reach USD $8.81 Billion by 2022, at a growth rate of 44.1-per cent, indicating the increased adoption of Machine Learning among companies. From 2020, the demand for Machine Learning engineers is expected to grow by 60-per cent.
Key Features of Machine Learning Training
- 30+ hands-on exercises
- Real-life industry projects
- Dedicated mentoring sessions from industry experts
- 32 hours consisting of theory + 20 hours Programming Assignments
Schedule:
Date & Time:
Note: All sessions are on Weekends
13th February, 1 PM to 5 PM
14th February, 1 PM to 5 PM
20th February, 1 PM to 5 PM
21st February, 1 PM to 5 PM
27th February, 1 PM to 5 PM
28th February, 1 PM to 5 PM
6th March, 1 PM to 5 PM
7th March, 1 PM to 5 PM
Download Course Curriculum: https://bit.ly/38x9e1f
Highlights of the workshop:
- Refreshing Basics (8 Hours)
- Data Engineering in AWS (8 Hours)
- Data Analysis in AWS (2 Hours)
- Modeling in AWS (2 Hours)
- Artificial Intelligence in AWS (1 Hour)
- Machine Learning in Amazon SageMaker (10 Hours)
- Monitoring & Watching (1 Hour)
SarathKumar C
Psitron Technologies Pvt.Ltd
+91 89408 76397
