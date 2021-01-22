Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
El Paso District West Area Project Closures

Transmountain Project

Daily until further notice.

  • Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions. Bike lane closed.
  • Crews will be working on roadway, guardrail, asphalt repair, and concrete placement.

Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 eastbound between Resler to Paseo del Norte left shoulder closed.
  • Loop 375 westbound between Tom Mays State Park to Resler left shoulder closed.
  • Crews will be digging for posts and installing cable barriers.

Mesa Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice.

  • Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Castellano reduced to one lane.
  • Mesa southbound between Festival and Montecillo reduced to one lane.
  • Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.

Safety Improvement Project

Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
  • North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.
  • Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
  • Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
  • Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
  • US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
  • US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be doing shoulder work.

US-54 Overlay Project

Monday, January 25 through Saturday, January 30

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail, and milling and placing asphalt.

 

Bridge Maintenance Project

Sunday, January 24 through Monday, January 25

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • US-54 southbound at Ellerthorpe complete closure.
  • All traffic directed to Ellerthorpe exit.
  • US-54 southbound entrance ramp before Ellerthorpe closed.
  • Crews will be replacing armor joints.

Tuesday, January 26 through Wednesday, January 27

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 westbound at Piedras complete closure.
  • All traffic directed to Copia exit.
  • Crews will be replacing armor joints.

Thursday, January 28 to Friday, January 29

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • I-10 westbound at Raynor bridge complete closure.
  • All traffic directed to Copia exit.
  • Crews will be replacing armor joints.

Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements

Continuous closure until further notice.

  • Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Dyer north and southbound between Kemp and Broaddus alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.

Corridor Traffic Management (Intelligent Vehicle Highway System)

Daily until further notice.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be installing a metal beam guard fence.

Guardrail Repair Project

Sunday, January 24

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Paseo Del Norte and Kenworthy exit ramp complete closure.
  • Crews will be working on guardrail.

Monday, January 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • FM-2529 southbound between Dalhart and Palomino left lane closed.
  • Crews will be working on guardrail.

Tuesday, January 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound between Downtown/Mesa and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed.
  • Crews will be working on guardrail.

Wednesday, January 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 southbound at Pershing complete on-ramp closure.
  • US-54 southbound between Pershing and Montana left lane closed.

Thursday, January 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Anthony and Vinton left lane closed.
  • Crews will be working on guardrail.

Friday, January 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 westbound at Executive exit ramp complete closure.
  • Crews will be working on guardrail.

Spall Repair

Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 Gateway East between Airway and Viscount alternating lane closures.
  • Crews will be working on concrete spall repair.

 

Bridge Preventative Maintenance

Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 northbound between Hondo Pass and Ellerthorpe complete closure.
  • Crews will be working on bridge joint maintenance and repairs.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Sunday, January 24

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Executive westbound between Gateway West and Loop 375 left turn lane closed.
  • Loop 375 eastbound between Mesa Park and Executive right lane closed.
  • Crews will be working on bridge rail and bridge deck.

Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Executive westbound between Gateway West and Loop 375 left turn lane closed.
  • Loop 375 eastbound between Mesa Park and Executive right lane closed.
  • Crews will be working on bridge rail and bridge deck.

Maintenance

Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • I-10 east and westbound between Thorn and Sunland alternate lane closures.
  • Crews will be cleaning.

