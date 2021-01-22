El Paso District West Area Project Closures
Transmountain Project
Daily until further notice.
- Transmountain west and eastbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park reduced to one lane in both directions. Bike lane closed.
- Crews will be working on roadway, guardrail, asphalt repair, and concrete placement.
Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 eastbound between Resler to Paseo del Norte left shoulder closed.
- Loop 375 westbound between Tom Mays State Park to Resler left shoulder closed.
- Crews will be digging for posts and installing cable barriers.
Mesa Rehabilitation Project
Continuous until further notice.
- Mesa northbound between Baltimore and Castellano reduced to one lane.
- Mesa southbound between Festival and Montecillo reduced to one lane.
- Crews will be working on roadway rehabilitation.
Safety Improvement Project
Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana and Krag intersection alternate lane closures.
- Hawkins and North Loop between Oportunidad and Dale alternate lane closures.
- North Loop and Hawkins between Bucher and Orgain Way alternate lane closures.
- Montana at Copia intersection between North Stevens and Grama alternate lane closures.
- Copia and Montana intersection between Tularosa and La Luz alternate lane closures.
- Bob Hope and Joe Battle intersection alternate lane closures.
- Mesa and Missouri intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.
- US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
- US-54 and Dyer intersection alternate lane closures.
- Dyer and McCombs intersection alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be doing shoulder work.
US-54 Overlay Project
Monday, January 25 through Saturday, January 30
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between New Mexico State Line and McCombs alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be striping, removing and installing guardrail, and milling and placing asphalt.
Bridge Maintenance Project
Sunday, January 24 through Monday, January 25
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- US-54 southbound at Ellerthorpe complete closure.
- All traffic directed to Ellerthorpe exit.
- US-54 southbound entrance ramp before Ellerthorpe closed.
- Crews will be replacing armor joints.
Tuesday, January 26 through Wednesday, January 27
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 westbound at Piedras complete closure.
- All traffic directed to Copia exit.
- Crews will be replacing armor joints.
Thursday, January 28 to Friday, January 29
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 westbound at Raynor bridge complete closure.
- All traffic directed to Copia exit.
- Crews will be replacing armor joints.
Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons and Pedestrian Improvements
Continuous closure until further notice.
- Dyer north and southbound between Johnson and Pierce alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.
Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dyer north and southbound between Kemp and Broaddus alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be working on demolition, electrical, and concrete work.
Corridor Traffic Management (Intelligent Vehicle Highway System)
Daily until further notice.
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 north and southbound between McCombs and New Mexico State Line alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be installing a metal beam guard fence.
Guardrail Repair Project
Sunday, January 24
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Paseo Del Norte and Kenworthy exit ramp complete closure.
- Crews will be working on guardrail.
Monday, January 25
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- FM-2529 southbound between Dalhart and Palomino left lane closed.
- Crews will be working on guardrail.
Tuesday, January 26
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Downtown/Mesa and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed.
- Crews will be working on guardrail.
Wednesday, January 27
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 southbound at Pershing complete on-ramp closure.
- US-54 southbound between Pershing and Montana left lane closed.
Thursday, January 28
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Anthony and Vinton left lane closed.
- Crews will be working on guardrail.
Friday, January 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 westbound at Executive exit ramp complete closure.
- Crews will be working on guardrail.
Spall Repair
Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 Gateway East between Airway and Viscount alternating lane closures.
- Crews will be working on concrete spall repair.
Bridge Preventative Maintenance
Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Hondo Pass and Ellerthorpe complete closure.
- Crews will be working on bridge joint maintenance and repairs.
Miscellaneous Concrete
Sunday, January 24
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Executive westbound between Gateway West and Loop 375 left turn lane closed.
- Loop 375 eastbound between Mesa Park and Executive right lane closed.
- Crews will be working on bridge rail and bridge deck.
Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Executive westbound between Gateway West and Loop 375 left turn lane closed.
- Loop 375 eastbound between Mesa Park and Executive right lane closed.
- Crews will be working on bridge rail and bridge deck.
Maintenance
Monday, January 25 through Friday, January 29
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound between Thorn and Sunland alternate lane closures.
- Crews will be cleaning.