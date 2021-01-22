SonaCare Medical Announces Purchase at Mayo Clinic
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SonaCare Medical, the leading developer and manufacturer of high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technologies, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Mayo Clinic. SonaCare will partner with the Mayo Clinic to launch the first Sonablate HIFU Center of Excellence in Rochester, MN. In addition to the purchase of a Sonablate system, the Mayo Clinic will look to educate other providers on the use of Sonablate HIFU and the development of prostate focal therapy programs. It is anticipated that the Mayo Clinic will be contributing to ongoing HIFU research and publications which are important in furthering the adoption and acceptance of prostate focal therapy. The Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit American academic medical center focused on integrated healthcare, education, and research and a world-renowned leader in oncologic care.
“We are excited to add Sonablate HIFU to our focal therapy offerings at Mayo Clinic. No one ablation technology is right for all lesions and prostates so having multiple options available is incredibly important to be able to offer focal therapy to all qualified patients. Sonablate HIFU is our least invasive offering yet and will become an important part of our focal therapy program” said, Dr. Derek Lomas, Assistant Professor of Urology at the Mayo Clinic.
Mr. Brad Snow, SonaCare Medical CEO, said, “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with such a renowned institution as the Mayo Clinic. We look forward to collaborating with Mayo Clinic in becoming a world class Sonablate Center of Excellence and serve as an example for future centers throughout the world.”
Since Sonablate® received FDA clearance on October 9, 2015, many thousands of patients have had a Sonablate HIFU prostate procedure across the 60+ locations in the U.S., including top-tier academic institutions in California, Indiana, Oklahoma, Maryland, New York, Arizona and Texas. Over 70 U.S. physicians now offer HIFU prostate tissue ablation to their patients as a minimally invasive alternative to surgery or radiation.
Sonablate® has 501(K) clearance in the U.S. and is indicated for the transrectal high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) ablation of prostate tissue. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.
ABOUT SONACARE MEDICAL, LLC
SonaCare Medical is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. SonaCare Medical is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. SonaCare Medical, with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the following: Sonablate®, which has 501(K) clearance in the U.S.; Sonablate®500, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S., Sonatherm® laparoscopic HIFU surgical ablation system, which has 510(K) clearance in the U.S., has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 30 countries outside the U.S.
For additional information, visit www.SonaCareMedical.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business and performance, the economy and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances and results. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or other factors.
Karen Cornett
