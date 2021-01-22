DeFi Social: A DeFi-Gaming Project Bringing DeFi and Gaming All In One Place
Play tournaments and earn crypto while playing your favorite games!NEW YORK, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent tweet, Defi Social, a top-notch Defi-Gaming platform, is inviting users to partake of its first gaming tournament and earn crypto while playing their favorite games. The tournament is scheduled to start on the 24th of January and run until the 1st of February.
DeFi Social is a state of the art gaming platform with the first gaming token (DFSocial) that brings together the services of decentralized financed protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. Its long-term goal is to create a platform with a mobile application where users can earn gaming rewards.
According to Ibay Salgado, DFSocial CEO, the platform has been developed with the user in mind and will provide you with the already well-known services of staking and farming. In addition, users will be able to play with the rest of the community through interactions with contracts, adding value and making DeFi Social the first DeFi-Gaming project to integrate DeFi to actual popular games in the world.
With an easy user interface, great services from both industries — staking and farming, earning while playing games, and top notch security, DeFi Social has all the features of other DeFi protocols. Along with the gaming platform, a mobile app with an accompanying DFSOCIAL wallet are also in development and will be released in the near future to help round out the ecosystem.
Presently, the platform is hosting its 7-day AMA festival which runs from the 17th of January up until the 23rd of January. The AMA festival features seven sessions of active gaming where users will be able to get a feel of what gaming on the platform looks like before the major event which is the tournament.
The game chosen for the first Defi Social tournament is League of Legends which is the most played video game in the world over the years. The game was chosen based on popular demand from its community of users making this platform the first ever to allow its users earn crypto while playing favorite games. The whitelist has started, and registration will take place the day before the tournament begins.
The maximum number of players for the tournament is 100. To join, it is necessary to have at least 1 DFSocial on the wallet (an amount equal or superior to 5 DFSocial will provide a 12 levels bonus). Users must enter the start level (account level at the time the registration ends), the region and the name (the name displayed when playing), and send the transaction. When the transaction is completed, registration is confirmed. However, users are advised not to play until the playing phase begins so as not to get eliminated from the tournament.
What more, new tournaments will be announced every week! Therefore, you have every chance to win big from this platform. With a market cap of 300K fending off its major competitor — Exceedme, 30x validation split and huge potential, DeFi social is the platform you need to monetize your gaming skills. Other tokens attempted this initiative with their own games which weren’t very successful, but this time, it’s not only more simple, but exactly what was needed and wanted, to play people’s favorite games.
About DeFi Social: DFSocial is a gaming platform with the first gaming token developed with the user in mind providing you with the already well-known services of staking and farming. In addition, users will be able to play with the rest of the community through interactions with contracts, adding value, and making DFSocial the first DeFi-Gaming project in the world!
