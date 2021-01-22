DeFi Social: A DeFi-Gaming Project Bringing DeFi and Gaming All In One Place

Play tournaments and earn crypto while playing your favorite games!

Play tournaments and earn crypto while playing your favorite games!

NEW YORK, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent tweet, Defi Social, a top-notch Defi-Gaming platform, is inviting users to partake of its first gaming tournament and earn crypto while playing their favorite games. The tournament is scheduled to start on the 24th of January and run until the 1st of February.

DeFi Social is a state of the art gaming platform with the first gaming token (DFSocial) that brings together the services of decentralized financed protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. Its long-term goal is to create a platform with a mobile application where users can earn gaming rewards.

According to Ibay Salgado, DFSocial CEO, the platform has been developed with the user in mind and will provide you with the already well-known services of staking and farming. In addition, users will be able to play with the rest of the community through interactions with contracts, adding value and making DeFi Social the first DeFi-Gaming project to integrate DeFi to actual popular games in the world.

With an easy user interface, great services from both industries — staking and farming, earning while playing games, and top notch security, DeFi Social has all the features of other DeFi protocols. Along with the gaming platform, a mobile app with an accompanying DFSOCIAL wallet are also in development and will be released in the near future to help round out the ecosystem.

Presently, the platform is hosting its 7-day AMA festival which runs from the 17th of January up until the 23rd of January. The AMA festival features seven sessions of active gaming where users will be able to get a feel of what gaming on the platform looks like before the major event which is the tournament.

The game chosen for the first Defi Social tournament is League of Legends which is the most played video game in the world over the years. The game was chosen based on popular demand from its community of users making this platform the first ever to allow its users earn crypto while playing favorite games. The whitelist has started, and registration will take place the day before the tournament begins.

The maximum number of players for the tournament is 100. To join, it is necessary to have at least 1 DFSocial on the wallet (an amount equal or superior to 5 DFSocial will provide a 12 levels bonus). Users must enter the start level (account level at the time the registration ends), the region and the name (the name displayed when playing), and send the transaction. When the transaction is completed, registration is confirmed. However, users are advised not to play until the playing phase begins so as not to get eliminated from the tournament.

What more, new tournaments will be announced every week! Therefore, you have every chance to win big from this platform. With a market cap of 300K fending off its major competitor — Exceedme, 30x validation split and huge potential, DeFi social is the platform you need to monetize your gaming skills. Other tokens attempted this initiative with their own games which weren’t very successful, but this time, it’s not only more simple, but exactly what was needed and wanted, to play people’s favorite games.

To stay updated with more news about DFSocial and get more information about the tournament rules, gaming tips, or claiming rules, follow DFSocial on the social media links below.

About DeFi Social: DFSocial is a gaming platform with the first gaming token developed with the user in mind providing you with the already well-known services of staking and farming. In addition, users will be able to play with the rest of the community through interactions with contracts, adding value, and making DFSocial the first DeFi-Gaming project in the world!


Official Website: https://dfsocial.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DFSocial_Gaming
Medium: https://defisocial.medium.com
Telegram: https://t.me/defisocial
Community Rewards Channel: https://t.me/DFSocialRewards
Announcements Channel: https://t.me/DFSocialAnnouncements
Price Discussion Group: https://t.me/DFSocial_Price
GitBook: https://defisocial.gitbook.io/dfsocial-gaming





Media Contact:

Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
www.murthaandburkemarketing.com
+1 800-650-5467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

DeFi Social: A DeFi-Gaming Project Bringing DeFi and Gaming All In One Place

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
www.murthaandburkemarketing.com
+1 800-650-5467
Company/Organization
Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
12430 Tesson Ferry Rd #232,
St. Louis, Missouri, 63128
United States
+1 800-650-5467
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At Murtha & Burke Marketing, LLC, each client is unique. Which is why we create strategies tailored to the needs of each company. Reach out and we’ll help you get your brand exactly where it needs to be — ahead of the rest. At Murtha & Burke Marketing, LLC, we take care of your creative and strategic needs so you can focus on running your business at its full potential. We’re driven by technology as much as design and content to ensure we fulfill our key mission of helping our clients achieve their successful future. We’ve been helping companies develop and define their brands since 2016. The times may have changed, but our creativity certainly hasn't. Get in touch so that we can start elevating you to where you deserve to be. We specialize in helping cryptocurrency related companies engage with their many users! The men and women who lead Murtha & Burke are dedicated, experienced and forward-thinking. We come from all backgrounds and walks-of-life. We’re passionate about helping brands find their creative voice. Founded in 2016, our one-stop Marketing Agency aims to help our clients thrive in a changing omni-channel world and leverage their unique strengths to build a personalized road map to success. We’re here to make your life easier — talk to us about how we can help.

Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC

More From This Author
DeFi Social: A DeFi-Gaming Project Bringing DeFi and Gaming All In One Place
Resonate Finance: Partake in Pre-sale and ICO Launch of Its Innovative Project with Multi-functional Token.
SSSolutions: Token Liquidity Generation Event — WSSS — sBridge
View All Stories From This Author