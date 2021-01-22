Australian Open: Tennis Training now in the hotel room?
New groundbreaking VR training might help tennis stars under quarantineVIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian Open: Tennis Training now in the hotel room?
This new groundbreaking VR training might help tennis stars under quarantine:
VR Motion Learning, an Austrian SportsTech start-up developing a groundbreaking realistic VR tennis application, offers an alternative to quarantined Australian Open tennis stars. Tennis players now can train & play from their hotel room. You just need VR headsets to get on a virtual court, strike virtual balls from a ball machine or play real opponents.
Tennis Esports is a VR tennis simulation based on scientific research. The goal is to offer an authentic VR tennis experience with the most realistic physics simulation available on the market.
Like on a real tennis court, you can train different tennis strokes with the help of an intelligent and flexible ball machine or a virtual opponent. Play in your living room against virtual or real opponents all over the world via Internet. Soon you can also join tournaments and participate in the Tennis Esports Super League. Exercises that are specially tailored to VR will monitor your racket swing and give you specialized feedback about your current skill level and progress.
Gregory Gettinger, Founder & CEO of VR Motion Learning, to the tennis pros: “Unfortunately, we are not ready yet. We are still in the Beta testing phase and plan to launch after summer. But I feel sorry that you are sitting in the hotel room and are unable to train on court. So at least you could try the Beta version and train virtually. Please give me a call and we see what we can do for you.”
VR Motion Learning is utilizing new technologies like virtual reality, motion learning and real time tracking in order to create a new category of digital training & Esports. The collaborative ecosystem includes a VR environment for interactive training and matches, a web portal for statistics and management, and more.
This scientific project, accompanied by the Technical University of Vienna TUW and major industrial partners, is based on authentic ball physics from the real court.
Contact:
Gregory Gettinger, PhD., editor
Tel.: +43 680 502 1059
E-Mail: gregory@vr-motion-learning.com
Web: www.tennis-esports.com
Source: VR Motion Learning GmbH & Co KG
#AO #AustralianOpen2021 #tennis #tennistraining #esports
Gregory Gettinger
VR Motion Learning GmbH Co KG
gregory@vr-motion-learning.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Tennis Esports