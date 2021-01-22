Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,015 in the last 365 days.

Australian Open: Tennis Training now in the hotel room?

Tennis Esports

New groundbreaking VR training might help tennis stars under quarantine

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian Open: Tennis Training now in the hotel room?

This new groundbreaking VR training might help tennis stars under quarantine:

VR Motion Learning, an Austrian SportsTech start-up developing a groundbreaking realistic VR tennis application, offers an alternative to quarantined Australian Open tennis stars. Tennis players now can train & play from their hotel room. You just need VR headsets to get on a virtual court, strike virtual balls from a ball machine or play real opponents.

Tennis Esports is a VR tennis simulation based on scientific research. The goal is to offer an authentic VR tennis experience with the most realistic physics simulation available on the market.

Like on a real tennis court, you can train different tennis strokes with the help of an intelligent and flexible ball machine or a virtual opponent. Play in your living room against virtual or real opponents all over the world via Internet. Soon you can also join tournaments and participate in the Tennis Esports Super League. Exercises that are specially tailored to VR will monitor your racket swing and give you specialized feedback about your current skill level and progress.

Gregory Gettinger, Founder & CEO of VR Motion Learning, to the tennis pros: “Unfortunately, we are not ready yet. We are still in the Beta testing phase and plan to launch after summer. But I feel sorry that you are sitting in the hotel room and are unable to train on court. So at least you could try the Beta version and train virtually. Please give me a call and we see what we can do for you.”

VR Motion Learning is utilizing new technologies like virtual reality, motion learning and real time tracking in order to create a new category of digital training & Esports. The collaborative ecosystem includes a VR environment for interactive training and matches, a web portal for statistics and management, and more.
This scientific project, accompanied by the Technical University of Vienna TUW and major industrial partners, is based on authentic ball physics from the real court.


Contact:
Gregory Gettinger, PhD., editor
Tel.: +43 680 502 1059
E-Mail: gregory@vr-motion-learning.com
Web: www.tennis-esports.com

Source: VR Motion Learning GmbH & Co KG


#AO #AustralianOpen2021 #tennis #tennistraining #esports

Gregory Gettinger
VR Motion Learning GmbH Co KG
gregory@vr-motion-learning.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Tennis Esports

You just read:

Australian Open: Tennis Training now in the hotel room?

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.