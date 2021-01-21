Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,451 in the last 365 days.

Health Orders Eased as COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Continue

Health Orders Eased as COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Continue

January 21, 2021

Governor Mark Gordon announced that health orders are continuing to ease, reflecting improvement in Wyoming’s COVID-19 situation since the beginning of December.  The latest change is to increase attendance limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings as the state continues to make progress in its fight against COVID-19.

Beginning on January 26, indoor gatherings that incorporate social distancing and face coverings are permitted for up to 25 percent of capacity or 250 persons, and outdoor gatherings of up to 500 persons. 

“Wyoming is making progress and coming closer to safely returning to more normal lives, and the steps we have taken are helping us achieve this,” Gordon said. “I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders.”

Counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with White House metrics. Health officials will continue to consider exemption requests for specific events on a case-by-case basis.

On January 21, Wyoming hospitals were reporting 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 247 on November 30. Health officials remain concerned about the new, more transmissible “UK variant” of COVID-19 identified in Teton County last week. Currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines are believed to be effective against the UK variant strain.

Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts continue, with most counties in phase 1b of the phased distribution plan. Wyoming vaccine distribution information can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

The updated health orders, along with additional information on Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, can be found on Wyoming’s COVID-19 website.

You just read:

Health Orders Eased as COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Continue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.