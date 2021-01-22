Female founded tech company, Geojam, announces Noelle Chesnut Whitmore as new CMO
The emerging tech platform welcomes a respected industry leader with years of experience in marketing and event curation
I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team to continue expanding Geojam’s digital footprint”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geojam, the new rewards-based social music platform, announced that Noelle Chesnut Whitmore has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Noelle partners with the company at the height of her 17-year career having worked for some of the largest brands in music, fashion and entertainment. Noelle has worked for The Recording Academy, Abrams Artist Agency, Bounce AEG, and most recently at Goldenvoice. Her previous job functions included marketing, artist relations and production for festival properties including Coachella, Stagecoach, Camp Flog Gnaw, Desert Trip, Day N Vegas and more. Noelle’s also played a key role in producing Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Coachella 2019.
— Noelle Chesnut Whitmore, CMO, Geojam
Noelle still actively produces pioneering experiences. Her philanthropic endeavor, More In Music, aims to educate the community about the various career pathways in music, inspire the next generation of industry leaders and create a culture of empowerment.
In a statement Sarah Figueroa, Founder and CEO, Geojam said "She brings a wealth of experience and I look forward to watching her bring her ideas to life. She will be essential in overseeing all of our marketing efforts and will have a major impact on increasing our user base. Not to mention, Noelle will be instrumental in ideating experiences for our users. We are very thankful to have Noelle on board!”
Since launching in October, Geojam has offered experiences with award-winning artist Machine Gun Kelly, 4x World Champion Skateboarder Nyjah Huston and one of the best-selling artists of all time, Mariah Carey. Now, Mariah Carey also serves as an Executive Advisor for the company. Noelle will be working closely with Geojam’s executive leadership and will provide the marketing strategy to help unlock user growth – in addition to high-level counsel for the company’s growing user base.
“I’m really honored to join the Geojam team and work alongside Sarah. Her vision for Geojam is something that I immediately fell in love with and I was instantly impressed with witnessing a woman in the tech space accomplish so much in a short time. I am looking forward to collaborating with the team to continue expanding Geojam’s digital footprint, and continue creating memorable experiences for our users." said Noelle Chesnut Whitmore, new CMO
ABOUT GEOJAM
Geojam is a tech startup that is completely revolutionizing the way artists and fans connect, share and discover new music and experiences. The social music platform is innovating the music industry as the ultimate community and rewards-based app that allows users to engage with artists. Every action earns points that can be redeemed for exclusive experiences with their favorite artists, limited edition items and merchandise.
