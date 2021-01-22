This Nigerian-American Launches "MelaninPeople" A New Social Media App for Black and Brown People of Color Worldwide
MelaninPeople is a social networking app designed to connect Black & brown businesses, individuals & professionals (Africans, Latin & African Americans etc)HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created by Adeyinka Adegoke, a Nigerian-American in Houston, Texas. MelaninPeople is a social networking app designed to connect a range of Black and brown businesses, individuals and professionals (Africans, Latin Americans, African Americans etc).
MelaninPeople is a revolutionary app that aims to connect Black and brown people within one convenient media network. The platform connects people locally and internationally to increase socio-economic awareness and foster professional relationships. In this capacity, entrepreneurs and organizations can promote their brands to potential buyers. Users can also discover like-minded individuals to build mutually beneficial, business relationships.
Culture is one of the most vital tools used to bring humans together. MelaninPeople recognizes the need to connect and welcomes people from all professional backgrounds, including music, entertainment, medicine, farming, fashion, engineering, and beyond. Although the app is all-encompassing, users can easily narrow down connection preferences by honing in on their specific field.
“We want the world to know more about our culture, people, food, talents, skills, business centers, events and professionals. We also want this platform to help foster TRUST & UNITY among the black and brown communities, most especially, among the resident people in Africa and in the Diaspora. This is one big step to crushing poverty in our communities.” says MelaninPeople CEO and founder Adeyinka Adegoke.
In his words, Adeyinka explained “We also want the platform to be a reference point for our youths. A place where they can find mentors, interact with them and be inspired.”
Upon downloading the MelaninPeople app, users can create an account and instantly enjoy the membership benefits. With an interface comparable to other social networking platforms, communication is done through short-form videos, pictures, and private messaging. Users can create personal and business profiles and gain followers. MelaninPeople even hosts a digital marketplace, in which users can buy and sell various products and services.
MelaninPeople will allow users to transact beyond borders. For example, in just this January 2021, The MelaninPeople CEO found a guy on MelaninPeople app who posted a marketing video content. He was impressed with what the guy did with his video that he hired him as a freelancer for one of their company’s projects. It is important to note that the guy was in Africa while Adeyinka was in North America. To be honest, the MelaninPeople app is a great marketing tool in its own right.
“As MelaninPeople, our spending is projected to grow significantly in the years ahead according to Nielsen,” says MelaninPeople CEO and founder Adeyinka Adegoke. “Since 2000, the African-American market has seen a 114% increase in buying power, which was estimated to be $1.3 trillion in 2018. In fact, the minority markets in the United States Of America have a combined $3.9 trillion buying power, according to Newswise (2019).”
Adegoke created MelaninPeople in response to the need for a singular, digital meeting space for Black and brown people. He envisioned an online community where people of color could socially interact while supporting each other’s professional goals.
Users can download the app via the Apple Store, Google Play store, or directly from the MelaninPeople website.
